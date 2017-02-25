5 most insane saves ever made in the Premier League

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 17:18 IST

David De Gea has become a standout performer at Manchester United

The art of goalkeeping is possibly the most underrated facet of football in modern times. Goalkeepers have often played the role of heroes and rescued their teams in certain situations and there is no doubt that their ability to save their team from the clutches of a loss has made them absolutely essential to the game of football.

The Premier League has seen its fair share of world-class goalkeepers who have pulled off the most amazing saves and kept their team away from trouble. But there is a certain breed of saves that certainly stand out. These saves are of extraordinary nature and the sheer ability of the goalkeeper to keep the ball out of the net is something that continues to bewilder many of us.

Let’s take a look at five of the most phenomenal saves that the Premier League has seen in its rich history of almost 25 years:

#5 David De Gea (vs. Liverpool)

The Spaniard is arguably the most popular United player among the fans. This is not just because he is an excellent performer but because Manchester United fans have seen the young player grow into a thorough professional who has done exceedingly well at the club. De Gea’s initial days at Old Trafford had seen the young goalkeeper make several errors and he was visibly erratic as a goalkeeper. Several critics had called for his head, however, Sir Alex kept faith in the young lad.

De Gea has now spent six seasons at the club and his performances have only increased his standing in the team. The player has grown from a clumsy keeper to a one who has proven himself to be one of best in the league and the world.

And this save typifise, the Spaniard’s lightning quick reflexes. A point-blank shot by Luis Suarez was heading for the goal – that is until De Gea intervened. Although Manchester United lost the game 3-0, the save was amazing and was voted as ‘Match of the Day’s Save of the Season’ in 2014.