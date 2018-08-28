5 must-have players for your Fantasy Premier League team

Fantasy Premier League is a really fun game.

Fantasy Premier League is a game played all around the world. A very enjoyable game too. It is the source of many people's excitement on a weekly basis, as they invest their time in making their teams, and money in the players they believe in. The competition and challenge posed by FPL this season, has never been higher. More and more people are playing it, truly making it a global game. It has become a phenomenon in the world of Premier League football.

Players spend lots of time in constructing what they perceive to be the winning formula. Everybody has their way, their approach towards the game. It requires strategic and analytical thinking, along with a huge chunk of luck. It is so important to get the team selection right. After all, you must beat your mates. That is all there is to FPL, there is no better feeling in life than when you win your private Fantasy league.

Now that each team has played three games, one can start to figure out which players are worth keeping in the team. The feeling out process is over and now is the time where the stars will shine brightest. Value is a key factor, as it is always advisable to save a few extra bucks from the £100m we are allotted. However, there are some hotshots you just cannot leave out from your team. With the objective of ruling the FPL World, here are five players you must have on your team for this season.

#5 Sadio Mane- £9.8m

Mane is set to enjoy a bigger role at Liverpool this season.

While one would be inclined to select Mohamed Salah over anyone else, it is worth noting that the Egyptian costs £13m. Choosing him would mean a slight compromise for the rest of your team. If you want to take the risk of not banking on Salah to avoid the extra spending but want a goalscoring Liverpool winger, look no further than Sadio Mane. An extremely smart buy, he has scored 3 goals in 3 games this season.

Mane has been on fire for Liverpool since the turn of the year. After some troubles in the first half of last season, the Senegalese winger has been extremely consistent for the Reds. He scored in every Champions League round on their run to the final, including the final against Real Madrid. Liverpool's attacking firepower is unlikely to slow down, especially as they have not hit top gear yet.

Mane started off at £9.5m but his great start has seen his value reach £9.8m within the first three games. Players who chose him from the start are enjoying his upturn in value and he will likely continue to get better as the season progresses. Often overshadowed by Salah, he is possibly the most underrated player in the Premier League. Sign him in place of Salah and splash the extra cash elsewhere, it could work wonders.

