5 North American players with most Ligue 1 goals

Timothy Weah and Jonathan David are a few of the bright young North American attackers in the Ligue 1 currently.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10
For some reason, Ligue 1 has a rich history of North American players.

Many talented stars from the USA, Canada and Mexico have plied their trade in the French top-tier since the league's inception.

In more recent times, the likes of Timothy Weah and Jonathan David commenced their careers in the Ligue 1, and they certainly won't be the last.

With football steadily growing more in prominence and many talented young guns coming to the fore from the region, Ligue 1 could attract more players from North America in the future.

On that note, let's look at the five North American players with the most goals in Ligue 1:

#5 Timothy Weah (USA) - 4 Ligue 1 goals

George Weah has made a mark with Lille this season.
If the name rings a bell, that's probably because Timothy Weah is the son of former PSG and AC Milan legend George Weah, who is the current president of Liberia.

While the 21-year old still has a long way to go before emulating his father's legacy, he is showing at Lille that he has certainly got the talent.

Starting out with PSG in 2017, Weah found first-team opportunities hard to come by. Following a short loan stint with Celtic, he is now plying his trade with Les Dogues.

After missing almost the entirety of last season due to injury, the forward has established himself as a regular starter this campaign, netting five times, including thrice in Ligue 1.

#4 Rafael Marquez (Mexico) - 5 Ligue 1 goals

Rafael Marquez won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco in 2000.
The legendary Mexican Rafael Marquez started his European career with AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 after arriving from Atlas in 1999.

At the Stade Louis, though, Rafael Marquez struggled with injuries and lack of first-team chances in the first three years at the French club.

However, a good 2002/03 campaign was enough for Marquez to earn a move to Barcelona, where his career finally took off.

During those four years with the Monegasques, the midfielder made 104 appearances for the Ligue 1 club in all competitions, including 89 in the league, and lifted two titles.

Published 14 Mar 2021, 01:30 IST
comments icon
Ligue 1 LOSC Lille Metropole Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic Kylian Mbappe Football Highlights Football News Ligue 1 Teams
