Like father, like son: George and Timothy Weah play on same day

12 Sep 2018, 17:27 IST
Weah - cropped
George Weah presented with the Ballon d'Or

George Weah rolled back the years with an appearance for Liberia on the same day son Timothy turned out for the United States.

Weah - the first non-European to win the Ballon d'Or during a spectacular career that included spells at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan - was sworn in as Liberia's president at the start of the year.

However, the 51-year-old was offered the chance to pull on the boots again to mark the retirement of the number 14 shirt he famously wore for his country.

Playing against Nigeria, Weah featured for the majority of the friendly fixture but was unable to prevent Liberia slipping to a 2-1 defeat in Monrovia.

There was better news for the other Weah in action, though, as teenager Timothy helped USA record a 1-0 triumph over Mexico.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 18, was substituted in added time as Tyler Adams' second-half strike secured a win against 10 men, the visitors seeing Angel Zaldivar dismissed prior to conceding in Nashville.

