5 obscure players who starred in important games

Some football players are known for their consistency, determination, and a passionate will to win games. Others are popular for the direct opposite, which can often leave them struggling through their careers and never achieving their true potential.

However, there are some players who - by miracle, a sudden sprout of resoluteness, or sheer luck - catapult themselves into the annals of football history with a brilliant performance during a crucial game. Often times, these players are not starting XI quality; rather, they're fringe players, relied upon during an injury crisis or an overwhelming game schedule.

When they're called upon to play their part, no one expects any fireworks: not the fans, not the manager, not even their own teammates. In everyone's defense, there are usually no fireworks - until that defining game.

A crucial must-win match at high stakes can sometimes be the stage for the most unlikely player to shine. It's an event that could turn any obscure player into a hero for both the club and the fans. Here are 5 such players and the events that catapulted them into cult-like status with their respective clubs.

#5 Tomas Kalas | Chelsea

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

27 April 2014 was an unforgettable day - with different reasons for different people, of course: Jose Mourinho's Chelsea won all three points and essentially stopped Liverpool from winning the Premier League, a shocker from Steven Gerrard sealed Chelsea's win, and Tomas Kalas played one of the best games of his career. While Gerrard captured the headlines, Blues fans will remember how determined Kalas was in keeping a clean sheet.

The Chelsea outfit were in the midst of an injury crisis and Mourinho had to play Tomas Kalas. The then-20-year-old defender was expected to struggle and falter against Liverpool's ruthless attack, but the opposite happened. Kalas played his heart out for Chelsea that day, stopping nearly every Liverpool threat and making the traveling Blues fans very proud. Liverpool ended up losing all three points, thanks to a slip from Steven Gerrard that let Demba Ba steal the ball and score.

#4 Obafemi Martins | Birmingham

Obafemi Martins scores the winning goal for Birmingham

Birmingham may have struggled in the FA Cup and been relegated from the Premier League, but their League Cup campaign in 2011 ended in historic success thanks to Obafemi Martins. Substituted onto the field with only 6 minutes left of play in normal time, the striker latched onto the ball during a moment of confusion in Arsenal's defense and scored a dramatic late winner.

Birmingham City FC @BCFC Happy Obafemi Martins Day! 💙10 years to the day since that unbelievable afternoon at Wembley. 🏆👌 Happy Obafemi Martins Day! 💙10 years to the day since that unbelievable afternoon at Wembley. 🏆👌 https://t.co/ge3IKCjhwt

It was an unexpected feat for the striker, who had played only 6 games in all competitions while he was on loan at Birmingham that season. Martins struggled to get consistent playing time with the Blues and ended up on the fringes of the first team. However, his super-sub impact certainly came in handy when the club needed him the most, and while Birmingham's defensive efforts against Arsenal were brilliant, it was his goal that eventually won the day.

