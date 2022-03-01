5 oldest goalscorers in Juventus history

Juventus may not be enjoying their best season this term but remain one of the most historic clubs in Serie A. Although AC Milan and Inter Milan are considered giants of Italian football, the Turin outfit have won more Italian league titles than the other sides. Several players have contributed to their success but the older pack has usually been more useful for the Old Lady than the younger lot.

Juventus have thrived on churning the best out of senior players since the club's inception

Although investing in young talent has always been the norm, Juventus have excelled in getting the best out of players past their prime. This is one of the main reasons why they have had several players above the age of 35 since the club's establishment in 1897. These experienced veterans have also contributed their fair share of goals, despite their aging bodies.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 oldest goal-scorers in Juventus' history.

#5 Ciro Ferrara (37years 1month 3days)

Sevilla FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Europa League Final

One of the legends of Serie A football, Ciro Ferrara played for 22 years in Serie A between 1983-2005. After playing for boyhood club Napoli for over a decade, he decided to join Juventus in 1994.

A centre-back by trade, Ferrara was an athletic and tactically astute defender. He could often sniff out danger and was aggressive in his tackles. But he made it a point to always come away with the ball. However, one of his more underrated abilities was finding the back of the net, as evident by his 35 goals in 678 games. The Italian international was a threat in offensive set-pieces and could also hit the occasional long-ranger.

Ferrara also scored in his final season at the Turin-based club.

#4 Alessandro Del Piero (37years 6months 4days)

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Alessandro Del Piero is the most successful goal-scorer in Juventus' history. The star-striker joined the club in 1993 as a budding 19-year-old centre-forward.

However, he developed into a poacher and could play in multiple positions in the frontline. While he preferred to play as the lone man up-top, he could play behind a burly striker and could also dictate play as an attacking midfielder. But his goal-scoring instincts were his best asset, as he would always find empty spaces inside the penalty box. Before retiring in 2012, the striker did score for the club the previous season, thereby showcasing his predatory qualities despite being well past his best.

A true great of the game, Del Piero will go down as one of the most successful Italian footballers of all time.

#3 Jose Altafini (37years 7months 18days)

Jose Altafini (Center) alongside Cesare Maldini (L) and Faio Capello (R)

Jose Altafini was arguably the greatest Italian goal-scorer during his heyday. The centre-forward, like Ciro Ferrara, was initially at Napoli before joining Juventus in 1976.

An incredible marksman, Altafini was able to take players out of the game through his slick movement in the penalty box. However, his role in the build-up play was also influential as he could comfortably hold up the ball against the best defenders in the world.

His aerial presence was also underrated because despite his short stature, he would beat the opponent in the air due to the timing of his jump. Although he stayed with the Old Lady for only four years, he managed to win a couple of Serie A titles and scored 37 times in 117 appearances.

He was also scoring for fun into his thirties, thereby making a place for himself on this list. Altafini, or "Mazzola", as he was known in his birth country, Brazil, will always be remembered fondly by Juventus fans.

#2 Luis Monti (37years 9months 29days)

Luis Monti playing for Juventus (Source: Twitter/ Revisionismo Futbol)

Although domestic football wasn't as prominent nearly a hundred years ago, the fan-following for Serie A was still pretty high. One of the fan favorites of the time was Luis Monti, who played for Juventus for eight years between 1931-1939.

The central defensive midfielder, or sweeper, was extraordinary during his days at Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo. He did take some time to adjust to Italian football but it was a smooth journey after he managed to do the same. Few could match Monti's desire, willingness and stamina on the pitch, while his lung-bursting runs were also a sight to behold.

He was also the pivotal reason behind Juventus winning four consecutive Serie A titles between 1932-1935. Despite his defensive role, he had 21 goals to his name during his time in Turin.

One of the last goals he scored was before he decided to hang up his boots in 1939. His contributions will always be of the essence to the Juventus faithful.

#1 Giustiniano Marucco (38years 2months 7days)

Football during 1920s was not played on a grand-scale and there were few teams in Serie A at that point. Hence, although Marucco played professionally for only two years, he did make a mark in Juventus' history books.

A creative winger with sensational pace, Marucco was a threat against opponents even in his late thirties. He could often manouver his way past defenders and find the back of the net quite comfortably.

He was not the most intimidating presence in the air, but he had the quality to dominate his opponents. The former Italian international ended up with 29 goals to his name in 97 appearances. However, a lot of his strikes were well into his late thirties.

Marucco is a legend in his own right and is one of the very few people from that era who could create an instant difference on the pitch.

