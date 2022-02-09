5 outfielders who have played the most minutes in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 edition of the Premier League has been an exhilarating one. While Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were the early pacesetters, Manchester City and Liverpool are currently leading the title race.

Many teams replenished their rosters in the summer and in the recently concluded winter transfer window. Some new players hit the ground running, while a few experienced campaigners continued from where they left off the previous season.

Despite expensive summer outlays, Manchester United and Arsenal are only in the reckoning for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Newcastle United splurged in January as they seek to avoid the drop.

Many players in the English top flight have played key roles for their teams this season, despite being linked with moves away. On that note, here's a look at the five outfield players with the most minutes in the Premier League this season:

#5 Joao Cancelo - 1968

Joao Cancelo has been a key player for Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo is one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League at the moment.

Since his €65 million move from Juventus in the summer of 2019, the 27-year-old has been a key cog in the Manchester City juggernaut. He had a slow start to life in the English top flight, making only 17 top-flight appearances in his debut campaign.

However, Cancelo played a key role in City's Premier League-winning campaign last season, contributing two goals and three assists. He has already bettered those numbers this campaign.

Cancelo has racked up a goal and five assists in 28 games as City seek their fourth league title in five years.

Heaping praise on his full-back, manager Pep Guardiola said:

"We struggled when he arrived, we did not agree on many things, partly because of my mistakes, but now I’m delighted he’s fully happy and can play here for the next seasons.

"He can play in many positions, can play every day, physicality, he's so funny and loved in the locker room. Joao is fully happy right now, he wants to play every game and that's all."

Cancelo will hope to continue his blistering form as City remain in contention for a continental treble.

#4 Tyrick Mitchell - 1971

Tyrick Mitchell has impressed in the English top flight this season.

Tyrick Mitchell is one of the most exciting young full-backs in the English top flight. Still only 21, he has already racked up 45 Premier League appearances, with almost half of them (22) coming this campaign.

Unlike some of his more enterprising attacking full-back colleagues, Mitchell is more old-school. That is evident in his tally of one goal and two assists in the league.

However, Mitchell excels in his primary duties like few else. This season, the Crystal Palace youngster has won more tackles than anybody else in the English top flight.

To ward off potential suitors, Palace tied down their young left-back with a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2025. Palace chairman Steve Parish said about his prized asset:

"This shows once again how our academy can attract the very best young talent and develop them into first-team players. Tyrick’s progress is an immense source of pride for our club and academy."

Currently valued at €14 million, Mitchell is touted to have a great career with club and country.

