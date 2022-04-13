5 passers with the best vision in world football at the moment (2021-22)

A defence-splitting pass that releases an attacker into plenty of space is one of the most satisfying things to watch on a football field. Good passers have always been lauded in the world of football. Great passers of the ball are the ones who are able to complement their technical skills with the ability to pick a pass.

To pick the right pass is to figure out which teammate is in the best position to make a difference and then find that player with precision. World-class players are able to combine both vision and passing and have always been highly regarded.

We have several passing maestros in the game right now who are able to pull off such incredible passes on a regular basis. Without further ado, let's take a look at five passers with the best vision in world football at the moment.

#5 Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille)

Dimitri Payet is one of the most technically blessed players of his generation. While his exquisite technique and ball progression skills are quite remarkable, it is his range of passing that makes Payet a world-class midfielder.

Payet can play a wide variety of passes, including trivelas and rabonas, and such technical versatility makes him unpredictable in and around the final third. The Frenchman has been one of the best players in Ligue 1 this season.

He has scored some absolute peaches and played some stunning and decisive passes over the course of the season. In 39 appearances across all competitions for Marseille, Payet has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Say what you want about Lionel Messi's goalscoring form this season, but his playmaking skills continue to be world-class. He has become the only player in the history of Ligue 1 to have assisted three goals in two games.

The Argentine international has thrived playing in a central role when he is handed the task of releasing or finding the runners around him. He has scored eight goals and provided 14 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this term.

One of his best passes this season came in PSG's 3-1 win over St-Etienne. Messi received the ball on the right side of the pitch halfway inside the attacking half. He took out close to a dozen St-Etienne players with a throughball to the edge of the area. Mbappe had no trouble running onto it and applying the finishing touches.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a bit of an anomaly. When discussing the finest passers in the game, the focus usually falls on midfielders. But here is a right-back who has shown in recent times that there are very few in the game who can conceive and pull off ridiculously impressive passes like he does.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a creative force down the right wing for Liverpool. His sharpness, ability to think and execute swiftly and sheer technical brilliance makes him one of the best passers in the game.

Whether it be playing a floated ball into the final third for his forwards to chase down or whipping in an early cross with pin-point precision, he can do it with ease. In 37 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and picked up 18 assists.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 44 - Since the start of 2018-19, Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted more Premier League goals than any other player (44). His assist for Diogo Jota today means he has now set up at least one goal against all other 19 current Premier League sides. Unstoppable. 44 - Since the start of 2018-19, Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted more Premier League goals than any other player (44). His assist for Diogo Jota today means he has now set up at least one goal against all other 19 current Premier League sides. Unstoppable. https://t.co/kiVtJFUJQz

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders of the modern era. He has blown us away with his vision and technique in the past and is currently one of the most in-form players in the world. De Bruyne is as intimidating a presence in the final third as any.

In addition to being a neat passer of the ball, he is also adept at dispatching accurate long balls, grounded and floated ones, to his teammates anywhere on the pitch. He is also a wonderful crosser of the ball and often whips in vicious deliveries into the box from the right wing.

De Bruyne has been an iconic figure for Manchester City since joining the club in 2015. The Belgian international has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens so far this season.

#1 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Even at the age of 36, he works tirelessly in that Real Madrid midfield. The Croatian international shook the world with a stupefying outside-of-the-boot cross to Rodrygo Goes last night.

The fact that Real Madrid were on the verge of getting knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea when it happened only added to the spectacle.

Modric's determination and sheer excellence was one of the main reasons why Real Madrid got past PSG in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Croatian international galloped past several PSG players before releasing Vinicius Jr. into space with a well-weighted through ball.

He then proceeded to bomb to the edge of the area before receiving the ball again. Modric then played another defence-splitting pass to set up Benzema for Real Madrid's second goal of the night. The 36-year-old is one of the finest technicians the game has ever seen.

His wide range of passing and tactical intelligence have been crucial to Real Madrid's dominance in Europe in the last decade.

