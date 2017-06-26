5 players close to signing for Chelsea this summer

Chelsea are planning a squad overhaul and Antonio Conte is set to sign 4 first-team players.

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 12:09 IST

Signing upgrades?

Antonio Conte's first season at Chelsea proved to be a success. The Blues' won the Premier League and almost completed the domestic double.

Now with the transfer window open, Chelsea need to strengthen their squad a lot. There are a lot of places where improvement is required and also getting a couple of back-ups is a must.

Aside from the issue of squad depth, there are also potential departures to consider. Diego Costa has been asked to leave while Michy Batshuayi has also been linked with a move away.

Nemanja Matic is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Manchester United and according to recent reports, Willian is said to be unhappy at the club. John Terry has been released, and a replacement for him is also a must.

Here are the five players who are reportedly close to joining Chelsea this summer:

#5 - Tiemoué Bakayoko

Kante’s new partner

Bakayoko to Chelsea is reportedly a done deal according to recent reports. He is said to be the direct replacement for Nemanja Matic, who is reportedly heading to Manchester United.

Evening Standard report that Chelsea have agreed a £35 million deal for the AS Monaco star. They are now set to hold talks to discuss personal terms with him, but other sources say that it is already done.

Bakayoko's signing is a good one for Chelsea, but it is also a slap in the face for Nathaniel Chalobah. As former Chelsea assistant manager says, "In Nathaniel, they have got a footballer that can play exactly the same but just needs an opportunity to get in there and play."