The 2021/22 season has been filled with countless goals. Attacking football has been pursued more often than parking the bus and it has been a great showing. This method of playing has benefitted several strikers, with some attackers taking full advantage of the goal-scoring opportunities that have come their way.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are slowly turning into yesteryear stars, although their numbers are still admirable. Now that they are not scoring a goal in every single game, other strikers are coming into the limelight, thanks to their effectiveness and efficiency in front of goal. What is more surprising is that they have managed to hit great figures without the benefit of scoring penalties.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 players with 20 or more goals excluding penalties in Europe this season.

Note: Only Europe's Top 5 Leagues have been considered.

#5 Heung-min Son- 20

Heung-Min Son is currently one of the most in-form inside forwards in world football. The South Korean has been at the top of his game for Tottenham Hotspur yet again this season.

While Harry Kane had a lackluster start to the campaign, the former Bayer Leverkusen star took up the mantle of scoring key goals. He has continued that into the latter half of the campaign while his English teammate has also found his shooting boots.

But while Kane's 13 strikes include two penalties, Son has smashed 20 goals in 32 Premier League appearances this season. This has ensured that Spurs remain in contention to finish in the Top 4 this season. The Asian ace will also be keen on scoring a few more goals to try and nab the Premier League Golden Boot away from Mohamed Salah in the coming weeks.

#4 Ciro Immobile- 20

Ciro Immobile celebrated his 32nd birthday a couple of months ago but the only thing increasing are his goal-scoring feats. The striker has rippled the back of the net more than any other player in Serie A this season, with his 27 strikes an evidence of the same.

His goals have ensured Europa League qualification for Lazio next season while they still have an outside shout of finishing in the Top 4. The most impressive feat of the Italian ace, however, is that despite scoring seven penalties this season, he has managed to bag 20 league goals. Hence, the striker is not only brilliant from the penalty spot but is an all-round threat to the opposition.

Immobile will be keen on picking up his 4th Serie A top scorer of the year award this term, after winning the same in 2014, 2018 and 2020.

#3 Kylian Mbappe- 21

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain is up in the air, with Real Madrid keen on bringing the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. But PSG are eager to keep their main man at the club, especially since he has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 this term.

The 23-year-old star has racked up 24 goals in 32 Ligue 1 games this season. But it is worth noting that he would have been the joint-top scorer in the competition without the three penalties he has scored this campaign.

He has also provided 15 assists in the same period, topping those charts as well. So it is no surprise that Mbappe is currently the hottest free agent in world football.

#2 Patrik Schick- 23

Patrik Schick is the key reason behind Bayer Leverkusen sealing Champions League qualification for the first time in the last four seasons. The Czech Republic star has gone from strength to strength this season, racking up 24 Bundesliga goals.

A creative forward, Schick has displayed a lot of maturity this season by facilitating his teammates as well as finding the back of the net on several occasions. It is portrayed in the fact that only one out of his 24 strikes has come from the penalty spot, thereby proving his all-round ability.

Although the Bundesliga top scorer award for this season looks out of reach for him, the centre-forward will be proud of his numbers this term.

#1 Robert Lewandowski- 29

Robert Lewandowski has been the best marksman in Europe this season as he has scored 34 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances. Hence, it makes sense why Barcelona are reportedly trying to lure the Polish ace to the Nou Camp in the coming summer.

The centre-forward is excellent from long distances as well as from the penalty spot, so much so that he has scored five penalties this season. But despite that, the striker has bagged 29 league goals, which is an impressive feat for anybody, let alone Lewandowski. In doing so, Bayern Munich have sealed their 10th consecutive domestic league title, something that would have been unlikely without their striker's quality in front of goal.

Lewandowski is now poised to win the Bundesliga Top Scorer of the Year award for the 7th time in his career and he would have done so even without penalties.

