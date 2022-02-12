5 players AC Milan should have never sold

AC Milan have looked quite impressive this season, amassing 52 points in 24 games so far. The Italian side seem to be back to their best. They are strong title contenders for the Serie A title this season, being just a point away from leaders Inter Milan.

It has been more than 10 years since Milan last won the Italian league. A number of things have gone wrong for them and much of it has to do with their management.

AC Milan have let some fine players go

One of Milan's biggest mistakes during their unsuccessful spell in Italy has been their transfer decisions. The side's failure to get their superstars to sign a new contract has seen some amazing players like Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Donnarumma leave on free transfers.

Many other quality players have also left for a fee, with their departures weakening the team. A club of Milan's stature definitely have the pull and power to keep their best players, but they have often failed to do so. These players could've played a big role in Milan's success had they stayed.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five great players AC Milan should not have sold.

#5 Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli came through the ranks at AC Milan and was promoted to the senior side in 2015. The Italian midfielder, however, never got a good run of games to prove himself. In his four seasons with Milan, Locatelli made just 61 appearances, scoring two goals and making one assist.

Locatelli's style of play is very much similar to his idol Andrea Pirlo. He likes to sit deep and dictate the game from midfield. That being said, the 24-year-old is versatile and can adapt to different situations.

🤝 Juventus have 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 agreed a deal for former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli 🥇 Most passes p/90 in Serie A last season (85.7)Euro 2020 winner🤝 Juventus have 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 agreed a deal for former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli 🥇 Most passes p/90 in Serie A last season (85.7)🏆 Euro 2020 winner🤝 Juventus have 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 agreed a deal for former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli https://t.co/NrY7WUA2mK

Seeking game-time, Locatelli left Milan to play for Sassuolo on loan in 2018. The move became permanent the following season and the Italian is now at Juventus on loan.

At Sassuolo, he scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 99 appearances in all competitions. Although it is a loan deal at Juventus, given his amazing talent and potential, the Old Lady won't shy away from making the deal permanent.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a goal-scoring machine at Borussia Dortmund

Not many are aware that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was once an AC Milan player. He joined the Serie A club's youth academy and was loaned out to multiple clubs to gain more experience.

Unfortunately, the Gabonese forward never really got a chance to play for the senior side. Aubameyang was first loaned and then sold to Saint-Etienne in 2011 where he started attracting more interest from other clubs.

There, he scored 41 goals and registered 25 assists in 97 appearances. He then joined Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and became an immense player in front of goal.

I want this karma in my life. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sold by AC Milan in 2011 with the worth £1miliion.Now, at Arsenal, His market value is £70million and AC Milan is trying to approach him.I want this karma in my life. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sold by AC Milan in 2011 with the worth £1miliion.Now, at Arsenal, His market value is £70million and AC Milan is trying to approach him.I want this karma in my life.🙏 https://t.co/aAHysqF1b1

After having a stellar time with the German club, scoring 141 goals in 213 appearances, Aubameyang joined Arsenal in 2016. He was brilliant for them before joining Barcelona on loan in the January transfer window. Given the struggles Milan havehad in front of goal over the past few years, the Gabonese would surely have come in handy.

