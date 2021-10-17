5 players Arsenal should have never sold

Arsenal today by no means reflect aptly on the glory that the Gunners basked in at the turn of the century. Monsieur Arsene Wenger's arrival brought a mutation to the DNA of the club that defined the 'Arsenal way' of playing the game. The club, though, hadn't been so loftily afloat in terms of financial resources.

Moreover, it was Wenger's ability to weave a side's nature before it had been assembled on the pitch to condition them to play in the most attractive manner. The model he set up at Arsenal became quite popular and influential. Buy some emerging and relatively unpopular faces, mix them up with a few established stars and produce match winners for the coming generations at Arsenal.

Arsenal wish they hadn't let go of some exceptional talent

That coming generation, though, hasn't quite arrived since 2010s with Wenger struggling to keep the engine at Arsenal fresh from time to time and running at its best. Players left Arsenal for trophies, for personal accolades and in order to reignite their somewhat stagnating reputation.

But there were those that Arsenal wanted to move on from willingly, those that were part of the plans, but not central to it. They did not force a move out of the club with their antics to travel to greener pastures nor were they treated harshly and shipped away. This was as much a marriage as it was destined to last and then there was only moving on, except that it shouldn't have been, or so the future proved.

On that note, here are five players Arsenal should have never sold in the first place:

#5 Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira (right) is currently the manager of Premier League club Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira was the first foreign player to captain Arsenal and he was one of the most passionate and fiery figures to wear the armband. His presence in midfield was a colossal one and when given the license to roam around the pitch freely, there were few who could stop Vieira in his tracks.

The Frenchman's sublime skills on the ball and his physical prowess were supremely important for Arsenal's ball retention and progression from back to front. Under his captaincy, Arsenal won the 2003-04 season as Invincibles and also won the FA Cup twice in 2003 and 2005.

Vieira was 29 when he moved to Juventus for a fee of £18 million. It came as a surprise because there was no such dip in form or lack of quality in the Arsenal captain's on-field display. In fact, he consistently made the cut to the PFA Team of the Year from 1999 to 2004.

A few injuries had started to creep in and a certain Cesc Fabregas was not letting anyone shine in the Arsenal midfield. But look at it in the long term and this was the making of the Gunners' downfall to an extent. They could never find another player worthy of filling in Vieira's boots or someone with the guts to take on Roy Keane in a heated spat.

#4 Wojciech Szczesny

England v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Wojciech Szczesny realized the cost of lacking professionalism in football the hard way when his cigarette-smoking antics in the Southampton shower were caught red-handed. Sure, after a disappointing display on the field, some sort of stress buster was essential, but this was unacceptable.

Szczesny, who was supposed to turn up as Arsenal's number one choice in goal, had jeopardized his career in north London and at a club he really liked. Two loan moves to AS Roma in Italy followed. It would be fair to say that performance wise and responsibility wise, the Arsenal loanee successfully redeemed himself.

Goal @goal Remember when Wojciech Szczesny was fined after being caught smoking in the showers after an Arsenal defeat? 🚬He's now revealed what REALLY happened 👀 Remember when Wojciech Szczesny was fined after being caught smoking in the showers after an Arsenal defeat? 🚬He's now revealed what REALLY happened 👀 https://t.co/rBKzMS264I

But the Polish keeper, who made nearly over 130 appearances for Arsenal between 2009 and 2015, before being loaned to Roma, was approached by Juventus and Wenger was more than happy to cash in. He was sold for just £12 million.

Meanwhile Arsenal had acquired the services of former Chelsea keeper Petr Čech who was neither a big upgrade nor a significant downgrade from the Pole. In 2009 Arsene Wenger was quoted saying, "We have identified Wojciech as a future great, great goalkeeper."

Surely the management at Arsenal could have been more patient when they spotted a future great at such a tender age. Needless to mention, Szczesny at Juventus won much more than he would have come close to winning at Arsenal.

