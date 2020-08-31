5 players Atletico Madrid should sell this summer

It has been difficult for Atletico Madrid in La Liga last season. The Rojiblancos struggled during the early parts of the season before rediscovering themselves post the restart. The absence of players like Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin, etc left the club with a huge hole to fill. Despite the early hiccups, the Madrid side managed to secure third place in the Spanish league.

Like many other clubs, the coronavirus pandemic has made a big dent in Atletico Mardrid's finances. The financial implications are such that Diego Simone must sell some of his talents to raise funds for new signings.

With that in mind, here are five players Atletico Madrid should sell this summer.

#1 Nikola Kalinic

One of the most surprising transfers during that season.

If there is any player that is sure to leave Wanda Metropolitano this season, it is Nikola Kalinic. The Croatian striker arrived in Madrid from Fiorentina during the summer of 2018 after a decent scoring record in Serie A.

The transfer was in itself a risky one after Kalinic had failed miserably during a loan spell at Milan during the 2017/18 season.

The gamble backfired as the forward's woes continued in front of goal at Madrid. Kalinic scored a poor four goals in 24 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

The 32-year-old moved to AS Roma on loan last season but failed yet again. The poor return at Rome saw the Giallorossi opting against the optional purchase option. Now back in Madrid, Kalinic is unlikely to break into the Atletico Madrid side despite a lack of goals in the team.

With just a year remaining in his contract, Diego Simeone should try to sell the Croatian and invest the money elsewhere.

#2 Vitolo

The Spaniard is still struggling to rediscover his form.

Vitolo joined the Rojiblancos in 2017 after a successful spell with Sevilla. The Spanish winger had been a key figure in helping the Andalusian side to three successive Europa League titles.

The winger arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano with high expectations. The Spaniard was to have been a natural fit for Diego Simeone's playing style but the transfer misfired.

Vitolo was never the same since moving out of Seville. The winger struggled under Simeone at Atletico Madrid. In three seasons, Vitolo returned a low seven goals and eight assists in 86 appearances.

With a contract till June 2022, Atletico will need to sell the unwanted winger to raise funds for the upcoming season.

7 - Vitolo has been involved one goal more in three #LaLiga seasons for Atlético de Madrid combined (seven, three goals & four assists) than in his worst league campaing for Sevilla (six, two goals & four assists in 15/16 season). Limping#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/DHyc65lfpC — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 9, 2020

