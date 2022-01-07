5 players Barcelona can sign instead of Alvaro Morata

Barcelona have been in hot pursuit of Juventus striker Alvaro Morata ever since the January transfer window opened.

Blaugrana had to face the departure of club icon Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and the unfortunate medical situation of Sergio Aguero. They now find themselves lacking an orthodox striker in their ranks.

It is no secret that Barcelona have shown serious interest in Morata. The Spaniard has been linked with the club for a couple of weeks, with the likelihood of a transfer seemingly building with time.

However, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Álvaro Morata will not leave in January, despite rumors he was set to join Barcelona.

However, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the press recently and informed them of their intention to keep Morata at the club. His words offered a touch of clarity to not only Barcelona but also their fans globally who were waiting eagerly on an outcome.

With the move looking highly improbable now, let's take a look at five players Barcelona can sign instead of Morata.

#5. Julian Alvarez - River Plate

Julian Alvarez is one of the biggest young prospects in world football today.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Argentinian side River Plate in 2018 and has been on an incredible growth curve ever since. Alvarez is highly versatile in attack and is capable of operating as a striker as well as a winger.





















Julián Álvarez in Liga Profesional this season: 21 appearances, 1,592 minutes, 44 dribbles completed, 45 chances created, 66 shots taken, 6 assists, 18 goals.

The Argentine has an excellent record for his club. In his 96 appearances over the last three years, Alvarez has scored 36 goals while also providing 25 assists. His numbers have seen him earn the attention of several top clubs.



Despite his inexperience on Europe's biggest stages, there is no doubt that Alvarez brings a high level of skill and quality. Carrying a market value of £18 million, Alvarez could be one to look at for the future.

#4. Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan

Argentina v Colombia: Semifinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with Barcelona for a couple of years now.

The Argentine has recently cemented himself as one of Europe's premier strikers. His career with Inter Milan has seen some serious upward growth ever since he signed from Racing Club in 2018.

Martinez's numbers are quite impressive as well. He has scored 60 goals in his 155 appearances for the club, while also registering 22 assists. Considering he has no prior experience or exposure to any of the top five leagues, his numbers stand out.



Martinez has admitted in the past that he was close to a move to Barcelona but it fell through due to issues faced by the club.

Martinez would certainly be a great option, especially considering his age and his impeccable goalscoring ability.

