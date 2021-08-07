5 players Barcelona will be most dependent on this season following Lionel Messi's exit

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona leaves a massive hole in the side. While the club's talisman cannot be replaced per se, the Catalans now have to find ways to cope without their greatest ever player running the show.

It seems like an impossible task, and why not? The Argentine star was, after all, the heart and soul of the Spanish giants for more than a decade. In more recent times, he even literally carried the burden of the entire squad on his broad shoulders, dragging them through every thick and thin.

But after Lionel Messi's exit, the onus is now on the rest of the bunch to step up, especially considering Barcelona have been subpar for two consecutive seasons.

Lionel Messi did it all at Barcelona 👑 pic.twitter.com/enDtTrY9US — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 6, 2021

The pressure is naturally high, with fans demanding improved results for the 2021-22 season. With that in mind, let's look at the five most important players the Catalans will be banking on for results in the upcoming campaign:

#5 Sergio Busquets

Busquets will be playing his 13th season with Barcelona

If you were to draw out a list of the most underrated midfielders in the world out there, Sergio Busquets would definitely rank somewhere near the top.

Despite everything he's accomplished in the last 12 years, the Spaniard gets little recognition. His performances are often eclipsed by those of more glamorous stars around him.

Busquets often does all the dirty work in the center of the park - winning back possession, distributing the ball around, defending against counter-attacks, and controlling his side's tempo.

Without Messi to run the show now, his midfield nous will be more critical than ever and he showed at Euro 2020 that he's still got it at 33 years of age.

#4 Sergio Aguero

Aguero will only add to Barcelona's already frightening attacking options

There are questions over whether Sergio Aguero will start as Barcelona's chief striker this season. But he's certainly not joined Blaugrana to warm the bench.

The Argentine is a proven scorer, having starred for Manchester City for a decade and breaking numerous records along the way, especially in the Premier League.

Man City's most decorated player (15) 🏆



Man City's record goalscorer (258) ⚽



Where do you want your statue Sergio Aguero? pic.twitter.com/SaAq4iauJ7 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 11, 2021

Considering he missed almost the entirety of last season with injury, it might take him some time to find his best form again. But there's no denying his potential. Even at 33, Aguero remains one of the deadliest forwards on the planet, and you can expect him to bag a few goals on his return to La Liga.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee