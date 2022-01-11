5 players with most big chances missed in Europe's top 5 leagues (2021-22)

We're halfway through the 2021-22 season and things are starting to get interesting across all of Europe's top five leagues. There has been no shortage of twists, turns, excitement or entertainment this season. Some of the superstars of the footballing world have been in spectacular form in the ongoing campaign.

In football, at the highest level, it is always important to make the most of the chances available. The difference in quality of players in Europe's top 5 leagues is quite often marginal. That is why teams need players who are sharp and clinical when presented with opportunities.

Some of Europe's top strikers have been in great goalscoring form this term. The more chances a side creates, the more likely their strikers are to score. While some players can get away with missing some big chances because it is not in short supply, that luxury is not available to everyone.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with most big chances missed in Europe's top five leagues so far this season.

(Stats correct as of January 8th).

#5 Tammy Abraham (AS Roma) - 12 big chances missed

Atalanta BC v AS Roma - Serie A

AS Roma signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea this past summer for a fee of €40 million. New manager Jose Mourinho hasn't exactly been able to turn the Serie A outfit's fortunes around just yet. They sit sixth in the league table, six points adrift of fifth-placed Juventus.

But one good thing about their season so far is the fact that Mourinho seems to be turning Abraham into a belligerent number 9. After struggling for the first couple of months of the new season, the 24-year-old has now kicked into life and has been a menacing presence in the final third for Roma.

He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 20 Serie A appearances so far this season. But Abraham is also guilty of missing 12 big chances. That's something he will want to weed out of his game as those missed opportunities could cost Roma dearly in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

#4 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - 12 big chances missed

Borussia Dortmund v SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland's sublime goalscoring form is obviously the only thing most of us hear with respect to Borussia Dortmund these days. It's rather unfortunate that the contributions of the legendary Marco Reus are getting overshadowed by the Norwegian's exploits. But Reus would definitely not mind.

The 32-year-old has been in good form too, operating as an attacking midfielder behind Haaland. He has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this term.

However, Reus is also guilty of missing 12 big chances this season. But he has also played some wonderful football for the Bundesliga outfit and they aren't exactly lacking in the goalscoring department. So it's almost excusable but Reus would certainly want to be sharper in front of goal.

