The international break is upon us, with top players from across the world now focussing on their national duties.

International breaks might polarize opinion, but there are some interesting games scheduled over the next few days. The semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League will arguably command the most attention.

Various world-class players will take this as an opportunity to establish themselves in the running for the Ballon d'Or. The most prestigious individual award in football has some high-profile candidates vying to get their hands on it.

We look at 5 players who can improve their Ballon d'Or chances with a good performance in this international break.

#5 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe in action for France

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a stellar start to the new season. The attacker has continued to deliver impressive performances despite heavy interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, but suffered a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. The France international failed to score in the tournament and missed the decisive penalty against Switzerland in the Round of 16. However, he has managed to push aside his Euro 2020 nightmare and has been excellent at club level.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappe’s future will hopefully be resolved in January, according to Madrid president Florentino Perez, per @eldebate_com Kylian Mbappe’s future will hopefully be resolved in January, according to Madrid president Florentino Perez, per @eldebate_com https://t.co/UI7BgJQhKB

Mbappe has been Paris Saint-Germain's best attacker this season. The 22-year-old looks destined to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Right now, though, his attention will be directed towards national duty. France will face Belgium in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League, and Kylian Mbappe will have to be at his very best.

#4 Karim Benzema (France)

Karim Benzema continues to lead the line for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema's recall to the national team for Euro 2020 generated headlines. Before the prestigious tournament, the striker had not been involved with the senior squad for over five years due to controversial reasons.

Benzema is one of the best strikers in the world and his quality has never been in doubt. Regarded by many as a complete forward, the France international is a prolific goalscorer and a highly creative attacker, who is renowned for his technical ability.

B/R Football @brfootball The only players to score in 17 consecutive Champions League seasons: Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema ✨ The only players to score in 17 consecutive Champions League seasons: Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema ✨ https://t.co/tyxFcgdCrM

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid in 2018, Benzema has taken over as the superstar of the side. This season, the 33-year old has nine goals and seven assists in just eight league games.

Like Mbappe, Benzema will be crucial if France are to beat Belgium in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. If he inspires France to Nations League success, Benzema's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or will receive a huge boost.

Also Read: 5 best centre-back duos in the Premier League right now (2021)

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee