5 players who can replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG

It looks like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Kylian Mbappe could part ways this summer. Mbappe, who was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last year, decided to pull a U-turn and sign a fresh bumper two-year deal with PSG instead.

Mbappe, who is now tied to the Ligue 1 giants until 2024, has decided not to sign a new contract. PSG desperately want him to sign a new deal so that they don't lose him on a free transfer next summer.

According to a report on Sky Sports, the Parisians have sent a letter to Mbappe informing him that they will sell him this summer if he refuses to extend his contract. With Mbappe unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal, there's every chance he leaves PSG this summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who can replace Mbappe at PSG.

#5 Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

Goncalo Ramos is one of the strikers that Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with this summer. Ramos turned heads last year with his performances for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, even scoring a hat-trick in the Round of 16 against Switzerland.

The 22-year-old also had a great season on the domestic front. He scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 matches in all competitions for Benfica in the 2022-23 season.

However, it's worth noting that Ramos has two more years remaining in his contract and has a release clause of €120 million. As such, Paris Saint-Germainw will need to burn much of the proceeds from Mbappe's potential sale if they are to rope in Ramos as his replacement.

#4 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

After a rather underwhelming half-season loan spell at Chelsea, Joao Felix is back at Atletico Madrid. Felix wants to leave Atletico as he has fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and would like to play for a side better suited to his style of play.

According to Diario AS, PSG are keen to sign Felix as new manager Luis Enrique is an admirer of the Portuguese attacker. It is a prospect that excites the youngster and if he is to replace Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, he will undoubtedly be the main man at the club.

Felix could also link up with compatriots Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanchez in Paris and it's a move that could prove to be satisfactory for all parties involved.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembele is hands down one of the most dynamic attackers on the planet. The ambipedal winger can play on either flank and is a force to be reckoned with the ball at his feet thanks to his excellent dribbling and decision-making.

Dembele has done particularly well under Xavi Hernandez and is on top of PSG's wishlist as a replacement for Mbappe, according to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna. The Parisians are reportedly ready to meet the Frenchman's €50 million release clause.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen etched his name into Napoli folklore after firing them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. Osimhen was in prolific goalscoring form as Napoli waltzed their way to the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season.

The improvement he showcased last season was impressive and he is now widely regarded as one of the best strikers on the planet. Like Mbappe, Osimhen possesses blistering pace and his movement and finishing have been sharp as well.

Osimhen is being linked with PSG with Mbappe's future hanging in the balance. The Nigerian striker would be a great long-term option for PSG as he is only 24 years old and is about to hit his prime.

He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Parteopei in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Le Parisien claimed in June that PSG want to make Harry Kane their marquee signing this summer. It's a move that would make perfect sense from Kane's point of view as a striker of his abilities should be playing in the Champions League and winning trophies.

At Spurs, he has failed to win silverware and is being linked with an exit as his current deal is set to expire next summer. Kane was widely tipped to move in recent summers but he ended up staying put at Tottenham and that could change this time.

Spurs wouldn't want to lose him on a free transfer next year and they will be running that risk if he doesn't extend. Despite the Lilywhites' struggles in the 2022-23 season, Kane shone at an individual level, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

