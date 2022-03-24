5 players who can replace Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar is currently in his fifth season with the French club. The Brazilian superstar has been linked with a move away from France next summer, making it a tricky situation for everyone. According to journalist Romain Molina (via SPORT), the Brazilian is one of the players who could leave the club in the summer.

Newcastle United are emerging as one of the surprise contenders to sign Neymar, according to newspapers in Spain (via Sky Sports). Hence, one can only assume how wild the summer is going to be. It remains unknown as to where the PSG attacker will end up next season if he is to leave.

Paris Saint-Germain will tempt Neymar to stay

It is difficult to imagine a Paris Saint-Germain side without Neymar after all these years. He has scored 92 goals and made 57 assists in 137 appearances in all competitions for the club.

That being said, the French club will have to be ready to assess their options in case this situation arises.

Filling in Neymar's shoes isn't going to be easy and will therefore require a world-class attacker. Here, we take a look at some of the top options available for Paris Saint-Germain to replace the Brazilian.

#5 Paulo Dybala

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

After failing to reach an agreement over a new contract with Juventus, it seems that Paulo Dybala will be available as a free agent next summer. The news is surprising given what the Argentine can offer to the Italian club.

This only hands Paris Saint-Germain a wonderful and most feasible option in replacing Neymar. With his fascinating foot-work, fine dribbling and amazing goal-scoring abilities, Dybala can be very difficult to handle.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dybala



Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport 🚨🇦🇷 #DybalaJuventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. https://t.co/Ubmg0uH7RQ

His link-up play isn't bad either and will certainly suit Mauricio Pochettino's style of game-play. That being said PSG will face tough competition from some of the top European clubs for his signature.

#4 Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele all but looked set to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window after falling out with the higher management at the club. Luckily for the Catalan club, a move didn't materialize and the Frenchman had no option but to stay.

Under Xavi's management, Dembele has rejuvenated his form and has been very impressive in 2022. With seven assists already this year, no player has registered more assists than the Frenchman in Europe's top five leagues.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 6 ).



Free agent this summer. Ousmane Dembele has been directly involved in 7 goals in his last 6 games for Barcelona (1).Free agent this summer. Ousmane Dembele has been directly involved in 7 goals in his last 6 games for Barcelona (1⚽️ 6🅰️).Free agent this summer. 👀🅰️🅰️ https://t.co/wg81dBddIk

This only shows the amazing talent that the 24-year-old winger possesses. Dembele, with his versatility, will offer a lot of flexibility if PSG do decide to go ahead and sign him. As it is with Dybala, Dembele too is available as a free agent next summer.

#3 Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

Another French player on the list is Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old has been one of the best performers in Europe in the 2021-22 season.

Playing for RB Leipzig, Nkunku has been a real threat in attack with his amazing footwork and direct attacking play. So far, he has scored 15 goals and registered nine assists in 27 appearances in the Bundesliga. Only Robert Lewandowski has contributed more league goals (31) than Nkunku.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 26 goals

◉ 10 assists



A deserved first international call up. Christopher Nkunku has been directly involved in 36 goals in 38 games across all competitions for RB Leipzig this season:◉ 26 goals◉ 10 assistsA deserved first international call up. Christopher Nkunku has been directly involved in 36 goals in 38 games across all competitions for RB Leipzig this season:◉ 26 goals ◉ 10 assists A deserved first international call up. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/JYtsTw3PTp

The Frenchman played for Paris Saint-Germain for four seasons before joining Leipzig in 2019. He will be tempted to rejoin them if the French club come calling. Nkunku remains a very good option for PSG given his dynamic game style and goal-scoring abilities.

#2 Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

There is almost nothing that Son Heung-min cannot do on a football pitch. He can play almost anywhere in the attacking setup and yet makes it look effortlessly easy.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger has been a blessing ever since joining them in the 2015-16 season from Bayer Leverkusen. Son has been one of the club's most important players and a regular goal-scorer for Spurs. He has a goal contribution of 0.74 in 223 Premier League appearances. With his fantastic ability to find and create goals, he could certainly be a target for Paris Saint-Germain to replace Neymar.

OptaJoon @OptaJoon 10 - @SpursOfficial Son Heung-min has scored 10 Premier League goals at home this season, more than any other player. It is Son's first season with such tally in the top-flight. Guardian. 10 - @SpursOfficial Son Heung-min has scored 10 Premier League goals at home this season, more than any other player. It is Son's first season with such tally in the top-flight. Guardian. https://t.co/2FaBYwHb2G

That being said, it will not be easy to persuade him and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell the South Korean. There is no doubt that Son will not come cheap given how Spurs negotiate.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling can be a direct replacement for Neymar

Raheem Sterling was rumored to leave Manchester City last summer but nothing materialized. It remains uncertain as to where his future lies and is certainly a massive opportunity for top European clubs to capitalize on.

The Englishman has been one of the key contributors to City's success over the last decade. In his seven seasons with the club, Sterling has scored 88 goals and registered 39 assists in just 187 starts. The 30-year-old left winger will be weighing his options this summer if he is not guaranteed regular game-time at City.

Paris Saint-Germain should target the English forward and secure his services given the opportunity. Sterling will be a massive asset on the left using his fine dribbling, nimble footwork and amazing goal-scoring abilities.

