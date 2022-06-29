5 players who can replace Neymar at PSG

In a surprising turn of events, PSG are open to offloading Neymar Jr. this summer, as per reports. As things stand, the idea is still only being rotated and no concrete decisions have been made just yet. Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record €222 million.

PSG are ready to listen to offers for the Brazilian but given the fact that he cost them a fortune, they are unlikely to settle for a low fee. He had also signed a contract extension last May and is tied to the club until 2025. This means that PSG find themselves in a strong selling position.

If they do end up offloading Neymar this summer, they will need to find a player who can come in and replicate his exploits. After all, Neymar has been and still is an indispensable part of PSG's starting lineup.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK According to RMC Sport, Neymar is considering his future at PSG, with the player attracting interest from England.

Chelsea are among the contenders for Neymar's signature and Thomas Tuchel could play a key role in the deal.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Neymar at PSG.

#5 Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

PSG could turn to their former player Moussa Diaby this summer if Neymar leaves the Parc des Princes. According to French journalist Diego Martel (via Football.london), PSG view Diaby as a viable successor to the Brazilian.

Diaby is coming off quite a spectacular campaign with Bayer Leverkusen. He scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit in the 2021-22 season.

He is a fleet-footed winger who possesses great close control and an eye for goal. Diaby will cost upwards of €50 million and has been linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United.

#4 Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

Arnaut Danjuma as Neymar's replacement at PSG makes a lot of sense. The Parisians are looking to make their project more football oriented and less of a marketing campaign. There is a renewed focus on pure footballing talent over superstardom.

25-year-old Dutch forward Danjuma was in great form for Villarreal in the 2021-22 season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. He has a release clause of around €52 million and that is not a lot of money for a club as big as PSG.

Marca reported in early June that Danjuma is a target for PSG but that they will only go after him if they are able to offload Neymar.

#3 Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic is likely to end up in the same bracket as Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah as another top player Chelsea couldn't bring the best out of. As things stand, Pulisic is headed for an exit from Stamford Bridge.

According to Tuttosport (via Marca), Pulisic is currently being linked with a move to Juventus. Chelsea are reportedly looking to use him as a makeweight in a deal to sign young Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Pulisic's 2021-22 season turned out to be quite frustrating. He scored just eight goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last term. The USMNT winger did miss out on a couple of months worth of action through an ankle injury.

He started just 13 Premier League matches last season and that could be massively frustrating for a player as talented as Pulisic. The 23-year-old could thrive in Ligue 1 and could take over from Neymar on the left wing for Paris Saint-Germain.

#2 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling has been heavily linked with Chelsea this summer. According to Goal, the Blues have already made contact with Manchester City over a potential deal. However, no official bids have been made just yet.

Sterling could be a like-for-like replacement for Neymar. The English winger is only 27 and is still operating at the peak of his powers. He wasn't a regular starter for City in the 2021-22 season, but still managed to score 17 goals and provide nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Sterling is one of the best dribblers on the planet and has proven his goalscoring credentials as well over the past several seasons. He could be a great replacement for Neymar.

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembele is set to become a free agent at the end of the month. He is yet to agree a contract extension with Barcelona. Signing Neymar's replacement for free would be an exciting opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, the Ligue 1 champions have offered a €17m-a-year wages contract to the French winger. Dembele was in spectacular form in the second half of the 2021-22 season for Barcelona.

He recovered from an injury and returned to top the La Liga assist chart. He registered 13 assists in just 21 league appearances last term. Dembele is one of the most creative and dynamic forwards in Europe right now. He can play on either wing and has the ability to create chances out of nothing.

Toni Juanmartí @tjuanmarti 🏼 Desde hace varios días, Dembélé tiene sobre la mesa propuesta escrita del PSG: ~17M netos anuales + prima fichaje



El PSG no ha recibido respuesta y apremia al galo a decir sí/no. En ~20 días debe resolverse



Dembélé prioriza seguir y espera la oferta final del FCB

