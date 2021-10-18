5 players who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid

If recent transfer rumors are to be believed, Toni Kroos' seven-year association with Real Madrid might be coming to an end after the ongoing season.

Liverpool have recently been linked with a £20 million move for the 31-year-old. If the move does materialize, Real Madrid will have a huge task on their hand to replace one of the greatest midfielders of this generation.

In seven seasons with Real Madrid, Toni Kroos has won everything there is to win in club football. Four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Ligas, two Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Real Madrid will want to identify a long-term successor for the aging Toni Kroos

While winning all the aforementioned accolades, Toni Kroos scored 22 goals, provided 80 assists and formed arguably the greatest midfield pairing of the last decade with Luka Modric. Add Casemiro to the fold and Real Madrid possibly have the best midfield trio of this generation. But age seems to be catching up to Toni Kroos and Modric, and Real Madrid need to find a solution soon enough.

There aren't many midfielders in the world who can take the German's place and not let the club feel his absence. We have listed down five midfielders here who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid, or at least try to:

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni

The 21-year-old France and Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market. The defensive midfielder has been attracting interest from some of the best European clubs since his Bordeaux days.

Inter were supposedly quite close to completing his signing last season but Tchouameni chose Monaco instead as confirmed by his former agent:

"Inter had shown a lot of interest like a few other European clubs, who also wanted to move for him. But Aurelien wanted to go step by step – first play for Bordeaux’s first team as he came from their academy. It was a good choice to move to Monaco and after Monaco, it will be a big chance for him to go to a bigger club in Italy or England."

Tchouameni's form for Monaco last season earned him a call-up to the France national side. And since the France international has partnered Paul Pogba on national team duties, Manchester United are naturally interested in him.

However, recently, Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest in the 21-year-old as well. The Los Blancos midfield is in need of reinforcements and the youngster could be a good replacement for Toni Kroos.

Monaco reportedly rate him at around €60 million, and Real Madrid will have to shell out at least that much to stand a chance of securing the midfielder's signature.

#4 Leon Goretzka

Toni Kroos was the last midfielder that Real Madrid signed from Bayern Munich. As such, the Spanish giants would hope that Leon Goretzka could do something similar if they end up signing him.

The 26-year-old was linked with a summer move to Real Madrid when he only had a year remaining on his contract with the German giants. There were reports that Madrid could even convince Goretzka to sign a pre-contract with them in January 2022 and then join them on a free next summer. However, the central midfielder ended up signing a new contract and the rumors were put to rest.

But as Real Madrid have shown in the past, they have the pulling power required to snap up the players they desperately need in their ranks. And in Goretzka, they get an energetic midfielder with ample experience of playing at the biggest of stages. He can also operate as an attacking midfielder or play on the right of a midfield three if required.

But in reality, a move for him looks unlikely, especially since Real Madrid have other easier options on their plate to replace Toni Kroos.

