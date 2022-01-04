5 players with most chances created from open play in European top 5 leagues in 2021 

Football games can turn out to be cagey affairs quite regularly. Well-drilled sides could come up against each other and nullify each other's attacking impetus using their ability to remain organized. That's why creative playmakers are essential to every side.

Every team needs players with imagination who can change the course of a game with one exquisite pass. Most teams rely on their midfielders or forwards to create chances in the final third but there are exceptions to that too.

Creators are usually players who possess incredible vision and the technical ability to match. They will quickly take stock of the situation at hand and decide on playing a pass that could maximize their chances. The number of chances a player creates is a good measure of his attacking qualities.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most chances created from open play in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 66 chances created

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne is inching closer to a move to MLS outfit Toronto FC. The 30-year-old is one of the best left wingers in the world and was excellent for Napoli in the 2020-21 season.

Insigne is a great dribbler who showcases close control of the highest order. The Italian international loves to cut in from the left flank and curl one into the top corner as most inverted wingers do these days.

Insigne's decision-making inside the final third is praiseworthy as well. He created as many as 66 chances from open play for Napoli in Serie A in 2021. It's a pity that Napoli are all likely to part ways with him at the end of the season as they will greatly miss his creativity in the final third.

Five-and-half year deal for €11m plus €4.5m add ons salary on the table. Lorenzo Insigne's now getting closer and closer to Toronto FC. Deal progressing - all parties involved now confident to reach total agreement. Direct meetings to take place in Italy next days. 🇨🇦🇮🇹 #MLS Five-and-half year deal for €11m plus €4.5m add ons salary on the table. Lorenzo Insigne's now getting closer and closer to Toronto FC. Deal progressing - all parties involved now confident to reach total agreement. Direct meetings to take place in Italy next days. 🇨🇦🇮🇹 #MLSFive-and-half year deal for €11m plus €4.5m add ons salary on the table. https://t.co/3EkprKuU1w

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 67 chances created

Liverpool are one of the most exciting sides to watch in all of Europe. Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal brand of football is quite a treat and it's a bit unconventional in very admirable ways.

Liverpool's supremely talented forwards rely on their full-backs for service. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and left-back Andy Robertson are usually tasked with carving out openings for their team. They start high up the pitch and almost play like wide midfielders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in the Premier League right now. His passing range is phenomenal and his vision and technique are exquisite. He created a whopping 67 chances from open play in 2021.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🇪🇬 No Premier League player has more goals across all competitions than Mo Salah.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 No Premier League player has more assists across all competitions than Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Liverpool's right side is a cheat code 😲 🇪🇬 No Premier League player has more goals across all competitions than Mo Salah.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 No Premier League player has more assists across all competitions than Trent Alexander-Arnold.Liverpool's right side is a cheat code 😲 https://t.co/EjeodvZiiq

