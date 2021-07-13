"The Beautiful Game" has given us a lot over the years. The constant evolution of the sport has been a joy to witness, and various players have played a key role in its development.

Some of the biggest personalities in sport have been football players, and their influence on the game has been easy to witness. There are many great players, but very few who can be regarded as history-makers; these few players have had a huge impact on the game.

It is not easy to have such an influence on a team sport, but these individuals have done just that. Having honed their natural talent, these footballers have gone on to define the game of football.

We look at 5 players who changed football forever.

#5 Pele

2014 FIFA World Cup - One Year To Go Event

Pele is seen by many as the greatest player to have played the game, and his legacy will stand the test of time.

The Brazilian spent much of his club career with Santos and is the club's all-time top goalscorer. Pele was renowned for his prowess in front of goal for both club and country; with Brazil, he won three FIFA World Cups and is the all-time leading goalscorer of the senior side.

Quantas adversidades, pessoas ou problemas estão na frente do seu objetivo? Você é forte! O que importa, é continuar superando os desafios. Continue lutando. pic.twitter.com/mWktGZzgT7 — Pelé (@Pele) March 15, 2021

Pele won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for his performances in the 1970 World Cup. Technically gifted and highly intelligent, the striker is regarded by many as one of the most important and recognizable sporting personalities of the 20th century.

#4 Johan Cruyff

Open de Espana - Previews

Johan Cruyff's genius transformed football forever. The influence he had on the game, first as a player and then as a manager, was unparalleled.

Cruyff is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played the game. Well known for his spells with Ajax and Barcelona, Cruyff was a proponent of "Total Football", a football philosophy where any player can play in any outfield role.

Highly technical and creative, Cruyff won the Ballon d'Or thrice. After retiring from his playing career, Cruyff managed Ajax and Barcelona, and with the latter he established the "Dream Team". His coaching philosophy has hugely influenced Pep Guardiola, who was part of Cruyff's "Dream Team" at Barcelona.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee