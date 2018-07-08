5 players Chelsea cannot afford to lose this summer

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-ATLETICO

Chelsea are certainly entering a period of crisis. There is still uncertainty surrounding their managerial situation with Conte still to be relieved of his duties and Maurizio Sarri yet to be announced as their new manager.

In addition to that, their billionaire owner Roman Abramovich is currently not allowed in the country due to his visa issues. The fact that their stadium plans have now been shelved adds to the growing confusion surrounding the club. There are reports stating that the stadium plans being shelved is related to the Abramovich issue.

Chelsea had a bad transfer window last summer and it definitely reflected on the pitch where they finished 5th in the Premier League. After a great start to Conte's first managerial season in charge, Chelsea got it badly wrong last summer.

Only Rudiger could be termed as a relative success out of the vast number of players they recruited last summer. On the basis of their performances last season, they deserved to be squad players than rather than those challenging for the starting 11.

It seems their managerial situation is also currently having an adverse impact on the transfer activities of the club with the West London club one of the few who have yet to sign a player this summer.

With the additional burden of the Europa League, it is imperative that the board makes sure that it has the right mix of players for the next manager, whoever it may be, to work with.

With an early end to the transfer window coupled with the contract situations concerning their key players, these appear to be testing times for Chelsea fans. With no player signed yet this summer, the last thing they need is for some of their top players, who have been linked with various clubs, to leave the club amidst this turmoil.

Hence, let us look at those top 5 players that Chelsea definitely need to keep this summer if they dream of having a fruitful 2018-19 season.

#5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH45-ENG-BEL

The last player to make it to the Chelsea first team from their youth academy was one John Terry. That was around 20 years ago and although Chelsea themselves have undergone huge changes in the last 15 years or so, that is an abysmal statistic.

Loftus Cheek was supposed to be the favourite to change that trend. Hence, it was quite surprising to see that Chelsea and Conte allowed him to go out on loan to Crystal Palace. This was in spite of the fact that the Italian manager favoured a 3-5-2 formation in his second season as Chelsea manager.

Loftus-Cheek made 24 appearances for Crystal Palace scoring 2 goals in the league last season with much of his campaign hampered by injuries.

The irony is that Chelsea bought £90m worth of midfield players last summer but none of them were selected for their national squads for the World Cup. However, Loftus-Cheek, their own youth product, was selected because of the pivotal role he played in Palace's escape from relegation.

If Chelsea are to send a positive message to their youth prospects, then they certainly cannot afford a promising player, who performed well on loan and equally good in the national team, to just leave.