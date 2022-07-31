5 players Chelsea must sell before the end of the 2022 summer transfer window

Chelsea have not enjoyed a terrific transfer window so far this summer as they have seen some of their top targets join their European rivals. Jules Kounde's arrival at Barcelona was the most recent evidence of the same after the Blues reportedly spent nearly two years trying to sign the player.

Regardless, Thomas Tuchel might not necessarily be too displeased as Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have already come through the door.

Chelsea have had a shocking 2022 summer transfer window

What would be alarming for the German boss would be the lack of departures. Fans have voiced their angst on social media during the pre-season tour after Tuchel fielded multiple players who are practically 'deadwood' at the club.

These players could fetch some good money in the transfer market while also allowing younger players to eventually replace them. Moreover, there are some players in particular whose departure could benefit the club in the long run.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 players Chelsea must sell before the end of the 2022 summer transfer market.

#5 Kenedy

Kenedy hasn't made a big mark

Not quite the forgotten man, Kenedy has been largely anonymous during his last seven seasons at Chelsea.

Arriving from Fluminense as an intriguing Brazilian full-back, Kenedy was expected to add youthful quality to Jose Mourinho's 2014-15 title-winning squad. Instead, the Portuguese boss was out the door by the end of the year, leaving the young summer recruit to fend for himself at Stamford Bridge.

Hence, it came as no surprise when Antonio Conte decided to loan him to Watford during his first season as Chelsea boss (2016-17). However, Kenedy returned in December itself and formed part of the squad that won the Premier League that season.

Since 2018, however, he has been loaned out by multiple managers and has often been deemed surplus to requirements.

Overall, Kenedy has only managed 30 senior appearances for the Blues and has contributed very little in that period. Tuchel has given him some chances in the current pre-season, but he is part of the group that needs to leave the club as it would be best for both parties.

Moreover, with only a year left on his deal, the London side could also churn out a small fee for him but it might not be easy to find suitors for him.

#4 Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley

Although Ross Barkley is not the brightest bulb on the football pitch, it is a surprise that the former Everton star's career has spiraled in the last half a decade.

The attacking midfielder was one of the best young players in the Premier League when he broke into Everton's senior team in 2013. Barkley had the energy, drive, and ability to create chances and score goals seamlessly.

Alongside Romelu Lukaku, who had been offloaded by Chelsea back then, Barkley formed a great strike partnership.

An injury eventually derailed his good progress but it still felt like Chelsea got a bargain when they signed him for just £15 million in January 2017. Although Barkley did not feature hugely under Conte, he formed a key part of the side that won the Europa League the following campaign.

ToffeeTalk @toffeetalk1878



Everton are exploring the option to bring back former midfielder Ross Barkley. Frank is a big fan of him from his time at Chelsea and believes he could be a valuable acquisition.



(Via Everton are exploring the option to bring back former midfielder Ross Barkley. Frank is a big fan of him from his time at Chelsea and believes he could be a valuable acquisition.(Via @TheBucket1878 ⚠️🔵Everton are exploring the option to bring back former midfielder Ross Barkley. Frank is a big fan of him from his time at Chelsea and believes he could be a valuable acquisition. 🔵🔵(Via @TheBucket1878) 🌕 https://t.co/vXgdP4jH3X

Frank Lampard later used his fellow countryman to a decent extent in the 2019-20 season but eventually loaned him out in 2020 before Tuchel did the same last summer.

Like Kenedy, Barkley is in the final year of his contract and is plainly an uninspiring influence in the dressing room. The Blues would be smart to sell him this summer as they might find suitors for the midfielder, who is still only 28 and has substantial Premier League experience.

With a move back to Everton reportedly (as per The Express) on the cards this summer, Barkley's time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end soon.

#3 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga is perhaps the only man on the list who could make a case for staying at Stamford Bridge this season.

Signed for a then club-record fee of £72 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, Kepa was expected to be the long-term replacement for Thiabout Courtois. In his debut campaign under Maurizio Sarri, he looked like a fine player between the sticks and was excellent when facing penalties.

Although his theatrics in the 2019 Carabao Cup final are still remembered fondly by rival fans, it was not a good showing for him.

Regardless, he helped the Blues win the Europa League in 2019. But his form deteriorated hugely under Frank Lampard, which was partially down to the England manager's inability to coach a competent defense. Chelsea eventually signed Edouard Mendy in 2020, who immediately became the No. 1 at the club.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Napoli want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan with an option to buy permanently.



#CFC #SempreForzaNapoli Napoli want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan with an option to buy permanently. 🚨Napoli want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan with an option to buy permanently. 🇪🇸 🔵 #CFC 🔵 #SempreForzaNapoli https://t.co/QBFgZzjXIe

Since then, Kepa has not featured all that much for the West London side but often comes up in the limelight during penalty shoot-outs. The Spaniard has a contract until 2025, courtesy of which it might be time to bid him goodbye this summer and earn a reasonable fee for his services.

While clubs are not lining up to sign him, the five-time Premier League winners could cut their losses short and free up the wage bill by offloading him soon. Napoli are reportedly (as per Ekrem Konur) eager to sign Kepa on a loan deal, but very little is known about whether the Blues will entertain such an offer.

#2 Michy Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi, for all his desire to make it big at Chelsea, is arguably one of the worst pieces of business done by the club in a long time.

The Belgian arrived from Marseille in the summer of 2016 for £33 million, which was quite an exorbitant amount for a player yet to prove his worth in Ligue 1. Regardless, Antonio Conte wanted the player and Marina Granovskaia did the rest.

Although he did not feature prominently in his debut campaign, Batshuayi went on to score an important goal against West Bromwich Albion to secure the league title. However, he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund the following campaign before Lampard decided to use him scarcely in the 2019-20 season.

Since then, the player has gone on loan to Crystal Palace and Besiktas but has not impressed anybody enough to sign him on a permanent deal. Todd Boehly will look to change that narrative this summer as Tuchel has also not favored the Belgian ace.

His exit will also allow young Armando Broja to be the only out-and-out strike option for Chelsea this season.

Thus, after scoring 25 goals in 77 appearances for Chelsea in six seasons, it might be time for Batshuayi to look for a new home this summer.

#1 Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech was one of the many signings the Blues made after their transfer ban ended in the summer of 2020. Arriving from Ajax for £33.3 million, Chelsea expected him to be their creative hub for years to come.

However, injury issues, a poor attitude and a lack of adjustment to the Premier League has proven to be a cause for his downfall at the West London club. While Ziyech was pivotal to the Blues on a few occasions last season, he was still hugely underperforming.

To put things into context, Ziyech has only scored 14 times and provided 10 assists in 83 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in the last two seasons. This is a massive drop from the 49 goals and 80 assists he clocked in 164 appearances for Ajax.

Hence, he has certainly not adjusted to life at the club and while it may not be his fault entirely, he does not seem to fit Tuchel's system anymore. AC Milan are reportedly (The Daily Mail) interested in signing him this summer and Chelsea would be smart to let him go if a suitable offer comes in soon.

