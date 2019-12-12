5 players Chelsea should sign in the January transfer window

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea were fined and banned from signing any player for two transfer windows (Summer 2019 and Winter 2020) by FIFA for breaching the rules regarding transfer and registration of under-18 players. Recently, the Court of Arbitration of Sport reduced Chelsea's transfer ban and their fine was also subsequently halved, making them eligible to sign players in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Under the ban, Chelsea still managed to add Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic to their squad, as those deal were finalised before the ban. The Blues even recalled many of their loan stars including the trio of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James, who impressed in the Championship last season.

Manager Frank Lampard, however, didn't let the transfer ban affect the results of his team and has managed to obtain favourable results for the club. The London club currently sit 4th in the Premier League table with 15 games, a respectable return considering the circumstances.

With the transfer ban uplifted, Lampard and the club have got the opportunity to recruit some new players. With reports claiming that Chelsea have given the Englishman £150M to spend on transfers, let's take a look at which players the Blues could target in January.

5. Stefan De Vrij

Chelsea need a new centre-back, and they need one urgently. The current batch of centre-backs Zouma, Tomori and Christensen haven't been able to help their defensive state this season. Rudiger has been injured for large parts of the current campaign and while reports suggest that he is fit to start again, the Blues still need recruits in this position.

De Vrij has been one of Serie A's best defender this season. The 27-year-old is currently in his 2nd season with Inter Milan and has had six years of experience in Serie A. The Dutch international very soon became one of the best bargains for Inter as he joined them on a free transfer in 2018.

The former Lazio man's performances do make him a significant player for Inter, however, with the Nerazzurri being sufficient with centre-backs having the likes of Godin, Skriniar and Bastoni, they might allow De Vrij to leave for a hefty price tag.

Chelsea require a player with as much experience and skill as De Vrij and would be an ideal signing for the Blues. They may have to part with quite a lot of money for him, but it would be worth it.

Alternate option: Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

