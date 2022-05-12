5 players Chelsea could sign to strengthen their defense next season

Chelsea will be in need of serious defensive reinforcements this summer in order to strengthen their backline as some first-team defenders will leave the club come the end of the season.

Chelsea will need defensive reinforcements

It has been confirmed that the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will quit the Blues once their current deals at Stamford Bridge expire.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has today signed for Real Madrid. 4yr deal, €9/10m net + joining bonus & €400m release clause. Medical already done, official announcement after #CFC theathletic.com/news/antonio-r… Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has today signed for Real Madrid. 4yr deal, €9/10m net + joining bonus & €400m release clause. Medical already done, official announcement after #UCL final @TheAthleticUK after @FabrizioRomano report earlier #RMFC 🚨 Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has today signed for Real Madrid. 4yr deal, €9/10m net + joining bonus & €400m release clause. Medical already done, official announcement after #UCL final @TheAthleticUK after @FabrizioRomano report earlier #RMFC #CFC theathletic.com/news/antonio-r…

Both players were unable to reach an agreement with the London club after several months of negotiation, thus leaving a big gap for the Blues to fill once they depart.

Recent reports have been linking club captain Cesar Azpilicueta with a surprise move away from Chelsea, as Barcelona are said to be interested in the right-back.

Another Blues player who is also attracting interest from Barcelona just like Azpilicueta is Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso..

Hence, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side could be all set for a massive defensive reinforcement this summer.

This article will thus be taking a look at some players who could be targeted by the Blues during the summer transfer market in a bid to strengthen their defense.

Koulibaly is Napoli's vice-captain

When it comes to experience and leadership qualities, the Senegalese defender could be the right option for Chelsea in the current scenario.

Koulibaly is considered one of the very best central defenders in world football, having made his mark with his current side Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

The 30-year-old centre-back is a ball-playing defender whose physicality will help him adjust to the Premier League easily.

He is also an exceptional leader, who could help motivate the young players at Chelsea, and is the current captain of the Senegalese national team.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Wanted to ask your thoughts on Kalidou Koulibaly coming to Chelsea, would he be the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger? Wanted to ask your thoughts on Kalidou Koulibaly coming to Chelsea, would he be the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger? https://t.co/KetVU3iFmG

Koulibaly could also form a strong partnership with veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, and would be a perfect replacement for the out-going Rudiger.

The Senegalese defender has scored three goals in 42 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season, helping the Italian side keep 11 cleansheets in the process.

#2 Jules Kounde

Kounde has scored three goals this season

The highly-rated French defender was linked with a big-money move to Chelsea last summer but the transfer never materialized.

However, Kounde is expected to be the subject of transfer interest once again from most big clubs in Europe this summer due to his performances in La Liga this season.

The 23-year-old Sevilla star can operate in a both a back four and a back three, which could make him an ideal replacement for the out-going Christensen at right-centre-back.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea’s new owners will make substantial funds available for the summer transfer window but they will be told that defensive reinforcements should be a priority. Chelsea will re-visit the Kounde deal once the close season ends. ( @SamiMokbel81_DM Chelsea’s new owners will make substantial funds available for the summer transfer window but they will be told that defensive reinforcements should be a priority. Chelsea will re-visit the Kounde deal once the close season ends. ( @SamiMokbel81_DM ) https://t.co/24pit3DPqG

Kounde is an energetic ball-carrying defender and will give Tuchel's team a new dimension in Chelsea's defense, helping them play out from the back.

He has so far scored three goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla this season, helping his team record 17 cleansheets.

#3 Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol is a promising young defender

The 20-year-old Croatian defender is said to be currently attracting serious interest from the Blues, following his outstanding season with RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol is regarded as one of the brightest young defenders in Europe at the moment and could be a strong addition to Chelsea's defense ahead of next season.

Despite being relatively young, Garvidol is a very calm and calculative defender, whose imposing presence can give Premier League strikers a run for their money.

NXGN @nxgn_football



The centre-back has been bossing it for RB Leipzig Chelsea have Josko Gvardiol on their transfer wishlistThe centre-back has been bossing it for RB Leipzig Chelsea have Josko Gvardiol on their transfer wishlist 📝The centre-back has been bossing it for RB Leipzig 💪 https://t.co/pqu28iuUh4

He is also very versatile and can operate in either a back-four or back-three system.

Gvardiol could be an ideal option for the left-centre-back role at Chelsea, as he is a naturally left-footed defender. He has played 42 games this season for RB Leipzig.

#4 Marc Cucurella

Cucurella is an outstanding defender

Another highly-rated defender who could help strengthen the Blues' backline ahead of next season is Brighton & Hove Albion's player of the season Cucurella.

The 23-year-old defender has been a huge revelation in the Premier League this season, putting out a series of impressive performances for his team.

Considering Ben Chilwell's long-term injury, Cucurella could be the right person to occupy the left-back position at Chelsea, with Alonso's future being uncertain.

The Spaniard is very versatile and can operate in both the left-back and left-centre-back positions for the Blues next season.

Pys @CFCPys Emerson’s potential exit to Juventus could pave the way for Chelsea to sign Cucurella who is admired by Tuchel.



Boehly’s group will run a data style approach to transfers, employing Daniel Finkelstein because of his ability with data statistics. ( Emerson’s potential exit to Juventus could pave the way for Chelsea to sign Cucurella who is admired by Tuchel.Boehly’s group will run a data style approach to transfers, employing Daniel Finkelstein because of his ability with data statistics. ( @NizaarKinsella 🚨 Emerson’s potential exit to Juventus could pave the way for Chelsea to sign Cucurella who is admired by Tuchel. Boehly’s group will run a data style approach to transfers, employing Daniel Finkelstein because of his ability with data statistics. ( @NizaarKinsella ) https://t.co/52cUfevcfA

Cucurella has been very consistent for Brighton this season, playing a combined total of 37 games in all competitions, scoring one goal and helping his side keep 10 cleansheets.

#5 Pau Torres

Torres is one of the best defenders in the La Liga

Another suitable option for the Blues is highly-rated Spanish defender Torres.

The 25-year-old Villareal defender has consistently been one of the top centre-backs in the Spanish La Liga in recent seasons.

Torres would be ideal for Chelsea's back-line, considering the fact that he is very good with the ball at his feet and also has fantastic ball-carrying ability.

He is reported to have a current release clause of €60 million, and is attracting major interest from the Premier League.

Torres has scored five goals in 44 appearances for his current club Villarreal in all competitions this season, helping his side keep 13 clean sheets.

