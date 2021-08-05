5 players who created the most big chances in the Premier League last season (2020-21)

Jack Grealish's imminent move to Premier League champions Manchester City has seen a flurry of social media activity, much of it aimed at the terrifying squad City are building.

Grealish is set to join Kevin De Bruyne at City. Two of the best creators in the Premier League are likely to join hands from next season onwards, with Harry Kane looking likely to lead the line for Pep Guardiola's side.

Both De Bruyne and Grealish excel in creating chances for their teammates, and are two of the best players in the Premier League. Grealish's admiration for De Bruyne is well-known, and the two superstars will hope to help Guardiola's side win more titles.

Apart from the duo, there are many world-class creators in the Premier League. On that note, we look at the five players who created the most big chances in the Premier League last season:

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) | 14 big chances

One of the best strikers in world football right now, Harry Kane was the best player in the Premier League last season.

Despite Tottenham Hotspur disappointing as a team, Kane stood out. In 35 Premier League appearances, he scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists, and was the league's top goalscorer as well as highest assist-provider.

Nuno Espirito Santo again on Harry Kane tense situation: “What I believe is this issue in relation to Harry, we should discuss internally. Try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it. We have to solve the situation with Kane”. ⚪️ #THFC via @jamesbenge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

The England international is looking to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Kane has made his ambitions clear, with the 28-year old saying that he wants to win silverware. Manchester City have been heavily linked with the striker, and have already had a bid rejected by Tottenham Hotspur for Kane.

#4 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) | 14 big chances

Jack Grealish's big-money move to Manchester City is getting closer, with the fee rumoured to be around £100 million.

The England international was one of the best players in the Premier League last season. Aston Villa's captain and talisman, Grealish made 24 Premier League starts last time around, scoring six goals and providing ten assists.

Jack Grealish to Manchester City, here we go! Paperworks signed tonight between Aston Villa and City. £100m final fee, contract also signed until June 2026. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Grealish will undergo his medical in Manchester on Thursday morning in order to complete the record-deal. pic.twitter.com/JwVvEn5Ewl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

An excellent chance creator and dribbler, Grealish has wowed fans and critics alike with his style of play. Aston Villa fans have expressed their disappointment at the 25-year old's departure, but it is hard to imagine Grealish not doing well for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

