The art of defending has evolved over the years. The demands from footballers have increased in recent years and defenders, in particular, have had to adapt.

Centre-backs are no longer expected to boot the ball out of the stadium. Composure on the ball is a pre-requisite, as managers expect attacks to be built from the back. Over the years, there has been no shortage of world-class centre-backs, who have transformed the position with their style of play.

On that note, we look at the 5 greatest centre-backs of all time.

#5 Alessandro Nesta

Italy's tradition of producing great defenders has been well-covered, and Alessandro Nesta was one of the best to have played the game.

Nesta began his career with Lazio, making 261 appearances in all competitions for the side and winning Serie A once. An elegant centre-back, Nesta was renowned for his defensive discipline and his intelligent style of play, and produced consistent performances throughout his career.

The Italy international joined AC Milan from Lazio in 2002 and made 326 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri. He won the Serie A and the Champions League twice with AC Milan. He was crowned the Serie A Defender of the Year four times. Nesta was part of the Italy side which won the FIFA World Cup in 2006 as well.

#4 Sergio Ramos

A modern-day great, Sergio Ramos is acknowledged as the best centre-back of his generation.

It is hard to argue once one takes a look at Ramos' incredible career and his overflowing trophy cabinet. A right-back during his Sevilla days, Ramos was converted into a centre-back at Real Madrid. He became a talismanic figure for Los Blancos, with his aggressive style of play and his leadership ability crucial to Real Madrid's success.

In 671 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, the Spain international scored an astounding 101 goals. He won five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with the club, while with the Spain national team he won two European Championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year old departed Real Madrid this summer and has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

