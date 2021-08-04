5 best South American footballers in the world right now

South America has produced some of the best footballers to have played the game, and the production line has not abated yet.

Countries like Brazil and Argentina continue to churn out exciting talents, many of them being scout's dream picks. There is an abundance of world-class South American talents in Europe right now, and more could follow soon.

Arguably the best player in world football is a South American. And it is not surprising to see European clubs sign young talents from the continent. Manchester City have done so in recent years, while Italian sides are also moving in this direction.

On that note, here's a look at the five best South American footballers in the world at the moment.

#5 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

One of the best centre-backs in the world, Marquinhos has played a key role in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s rise in recent years.

Marquinhos did not come cheap, though. PSG paid AS Roma £28.2 million to acquire him in 2013, but the Brazil international has proved to be a shrewd purchase. Marquinhos learnt from one of the best in the business, Thiago Silva, eventually taking over Silva's role as the leader of the Ligue 1 giants after he left for Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has made 323 appearances in all competitions for PSG. Physically gifted and comfortable on the ball, Marquinhos has won six Ligue 1 titles, and has often been utilised as a defensive midfielder, especially in recent seasons.

#4 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Arguably the greatest no. 9 of the modern generation, Luis Suarez has won almost every possible trophy in club football.

Suarez's 2013-14 season with Liverpool is regarded as one of the best in Premier League history. Barcelona came calling in 2014, and signed Suarez for £73.5 million.

The Uruguay international was world-class for the La Liga giants. In 283 appearances in all competitions for the,, Suarez scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists. He won four La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy with the club as well.

The 34-year old was controversially sold to Atletico Madrid last summer. However, Suarez displayed his qualities once more, this time for Diego Simeone's side. He helped them win the La Liga last season, scoring 21 league goals.

