Ranking the top 5 European leagues in the last decade

Europe continues to dominate the world of football, with most of the big names in the game plying their trade in that continent.

With extraordinary competition in each and every league, players from across the world aim to emulate their idols by establishing themselves at a top European club. The Premier League and La Liga continue to attract world-class players on a regular basis.

It helps that European clubs have money to spend, as compared to African or American clubs. The allure of playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona is too big, with global fame and a heavy wage packet all playing important roles in the decision making process.

We rank the top 5 European leagues in the last decade.

#5 Ligue 1

Ligue 1 has produced some top talents in the last decade, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Anthony Martial and N'Golo Kante all taking their first step towards fame at Ligue 1 clubs.

However, Paris Saint-Germain's domestic dominance and their limited impact in European competitions do not bode well for the league. There have been some unlikely league winners in the last decade, including Leonardo Jardim's AS Monaco. But most of their best players left immediately, including Kylian Mbappe, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2019/20 season saw Paris Saint-Germain reach the Champions League final, which they lost to Bayern Munich. Ligue 1 does boast stars like Neymar, Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

Lille broke PSG's run of three consecutive league titles in the 2020-21 season.

#4 Serie A

Like Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, Serie A was dominated last decade by Juventus, who won nine consecutive league titles.

The Old Lady were in a spot of bother during the start of last decade, but the appointment of Antonio Conte as manager saw them flourish. Massimiliano Allegri was appointed as boss in 2014, and Juventus reached two Champions League finals under his management.

Inter Milan won Serie A last season, ending Juventus' run. The Nerazzurri also reached the final of the 2020 Europa League under the management of Conte.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku are some of the star names in Serie A.

