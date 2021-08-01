When Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million, it was a landmark event in the world of football.

No club had ever played such amounts of money for a player before, and the realisation struck that such deals were now possible. Ever since then, there have been various transfers in excess of €100 million, with the Neymar deal breaking a lot of barriers.

No club, however, has come close to the €200 million mark for any player. But there are some young players for whom the world-record fee could be broken.

We look at 5 players who could break Neymar's transfer record in the future.

#5 Pedri

Pedri is a bonafide star at the age of 18, and looks set to enjoy a bright future in the game.

The midfielder joined Barcelona from Las Palmas last season, a move that made little noise at the time. However, Pedri soon established himself as a key cog in the Barcelona first XI, and was everpresent and one of the club's best performers during the 2020-21 season.

Pedri started 40 out of 54 games for Barcelona, and he missed only one minute in EURO 2020.



The youngster was viewed by the global audience during the Euros, and he shone. Pedri was arguably Spain's best player at the competition. It was not a surprise to see him named the young player of the tournament and be included in the team of the tournament. An excellent passer with world-class technical ability, Barcelona should do all they can to ensure Pedri stays with them throughout this decade.

#4 Phil Foden

Phil Foden has blossomed into one of England's best talents and credit must be given to Pep Guardiola for handling his development correctly.

A highly-rated youngster, Foden was always regarded as a player destined for the top. However, Guardiola's reluctance to give him an important role during his early seasons with Manchester City earned him the ire of fans and critics, but Foden enjoyed an excellent season last time around.

A versatile player capable of operating in midfield or in attack, the 21-year old is a highly creative operator with excellent technical skills. Foden is seen as the future of Manchester City and the England national team.

