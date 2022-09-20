5 players who have created the most chances in Europe this season (2022-23)

The 2022-23 campaign has already seen some of the best attackers across Europe score plenty of goals. While goal-scorers are heavily relied upon by most teams, playmakers are just as important, especially for the biggest clubs in Europe.

Breaking down teams with a low block or finding the right pass between a myriad of defenders is a skill of its own. Some players excel at producing such passes and even fewer can manage to do so consistently.

Despite the current campaign starting only a little over a month ago, some of the best chance creators in Europe have already hit high numbers.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who have created the most chances so far this season. (2022-23)

Note: Only the top 5 leagues in Europe have been considered.

#5 Benjamin Bourigeaud (22)

Benjamin Bourigeaud in action against Tottenham Hotspur

Benjamin Bourigeaud is perhaps the only lesser-heard name on this list. However, he is certainly one to look out for, as evidenced by his performances over the last two years.

Bourigeaud joined Stade Rennais from RC Lens in 2017 and his €3.5 million fee looks like quite a bargain now. The versatile midfielder works hard off the ball but looks just as sharp once in possession of it. His ability to cross, including doing so from set pieces and dead balls, has been a sight to watch in Ligue 1 this season.

While he only has one league assist in seven games so far, that is down to some sub-par finishing from the strikeforce. The 22 chances created by Bourigeaud so far prove that he is doing all he can for his side to put the ball into the back of the net.

With the Frenchman recording 13 assists last season, it might not shock many if he produces similar numbers this season too.

#4 Lionel Messi (24)

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

It has been more than a year since Lionel Messi moved from Barcelona and joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Although there were doubts last season as to whether he has settled in well in the French capital, that does not seem to be the case in the current campaign.

The Argentinian maestro has been given a rather free role under Christoph Galtier. He understands that the playmaker performs best when given the freedom to do the same. Hence, there are many more instances of Messi dropping deep and trying to find runners like Kylian Mbappe this season.

While he did register 15 assists in just 26 Ligue 1 games last season, Messi has already recorded seven assists in eight games in the 2022-23 campaign. In doing so, he has also created 24 chances so far and is bound to heavily add to this tally before the end of the season.

#3 Mohamed Salah (24)

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best attacker across Europe over the last five seasons, if not in the Premier League.

The Egyptian icon has won three Premier League Golden Boots during this period. However, what is often forgotten is that he also managed to win the Premier League Playmaker of the Year last season with 14 league assists to his name.

While he has only bagged two goals and two assists this season, the latter statistic could have been far higher.

Despite Darwin Nunez's arrival, the Reds have not been as prolific as they would have liked to be this season.

Salah has shifted out to the right wing more often, which has limited his goal-scoring chances. However, he has increased his creativity from that position as he has recorded 24 chances already this season.

Hence, while Salah has not played to his optimal level in front of goal so far, his creative influx has been pretty high.

Liverpool will want him to fire on all cylinders soon but Jurgen Klopp will not necessarily be displeased with his main man's performances so far.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne (22)

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Kevin de Bruyne has gotten better year-after-year since first joining Manchester City in 2015.

The Belgium international's supreme creativity has always been magnificent but he has taken things up a notch already this season. The reasons behind it are also very clear, with the presence of Erling Haaland playing a huge role in the same.

In the previous two campaigns, Manchester City rarely played with a focal striker up front who would keep running behind the last man. Similarly, there was nobody that was constantly waiting for the ball to be whipped inside the box. This is something that De Bruyne excels at more than most players in Europe.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 122 - Kevin De Bruyne registered his 122nd assist for @ManCity last night, equalling David Silva's total assists for the club. Wizards. 122 - Kevin De Bruyne registered his 122nd assist for @ManCity last night, equalling David Silva's total assists for the club. Wizards. https://t.co/rf7kbtsNjz

Hence, it is no surprise that he has created 25 chances in his first seven Premier League games this season. Additionally, he is also leading the assist charts with six to his name, more than anybody in the top-flight so far.

If De Bruyne can avoid injuries this season, he is bound to win his third Premier League Playmaker of the Season award this season.

#1 Neymar Jr. (25)

Paris Saint-Germain FC v FC Nantes - French Super Cup

Neymar Jr. has looked like a man on a mission this season and his tireless performances have gone a long way in proving the same.

The Brazilian winger is still full of tricks and flicks but there is a drive and a purpose behind his time on the ball this season. He makes possession count every single time as he is always on the lookout for a goal or an assist.

Neymar has also been far more focused this season and is skipping past challenges rather than trying to win a foul. This has made him a real menace for opposition defenders and has also led to him creating 25 chances in Ligue 1 so far.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar's form since being snubbed of a Ballon d'Or nomination Neymar's form since being snubbed of a Ballon d'Or nomination 😤 https://t.co/XH9etY5Chh

During these eight league games, Neymar has also managed to score eight times and provide seven assists. He has always had the talent but it looks like the South American sensation is finally putting it to good use under new boss Christoph Galtier.

