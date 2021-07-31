5 players who deserve more playing time next season (2021-22)

Football clubs have their own identities and philosophies. They also have their own distinct style of play and and would have players that fit a particular mold. But at times a top player could arrive at a club and find it difficult to adapt to the new set of tactics or even the new environment.

Players take time to settle down at new clubs. Players could also be fighting personal battles, mental or physical, that might stop them giving their best on the pitch. There are numerous reasons why a player could be underperforming. But sometimes quality just cannot be kept away for too long.

There are a lot of players in the world who would perform much better if they're given playing time on a regular basis. Players need minutes under their belt and a lot of momentum to start playing with confidence.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who deserve more playing time next season (2021-22).

#5 Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

When Manchester City were looking to sign Ruben Dias last summer, they were looking for a centre-back who could complement Aymeric Laporte. The left-footed defender had already established himself as one of the best in the English top-flight since joining the club in January 2018.

However, a poor display against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-0 loss saw him get replaced by John Stones. The Englishman would then go on to strike up a brilliant centre-back partnership with Ruben Dias. As a result, Laporte got sidelined and started just 14 games in the Premier League all season.

The 27-year-old proved at Euro 2020 just how good a defender he is. Laporte played a starring role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of the continental competition. He is a top quality defender and deserves a lot more playing time.

If that means he has to leave the club, then he should consider it as he is too good a player to be sitting around warming the bench.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have both had good summers https://t.co/E2qyQ61hzN — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) July 28, 2021

#4 Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona)

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

This is a very tricky situation. Miralem Pjanic was roped in by Barcelona last summer in a swap deal that saw Arthur heading to Juventus. The 31-year-old struggled to find form at the Camp Nou due to multiple reasons.

Barcelona have Sergio Busquets playing in holding midfield and he is still pretty good at his job. He has been one of Barcelona's best players in the last decade and displacing him from the first team is almost impossible.

Another central midfielder, Frenkie De Jong, is an enterprising presence in midfield and is better at carrying the ball and navigating tight spaces than Pjanic. Pedri's entry into the fray pushed Pjanic further down the pecking order.

To sum it up, Pjanic had to get used to a new system and fight for a starting berth against players who were already comfortable with the setup. As a result, Pjanic started just six games in La Liga in the 2020-21 season.

Pjanic was the midfield metronome in the Juventus side that dominated the Serie A under Conte, Allegri and Sarri. There is no shortage of quality there but Koeman doesn't seem keen to tap into it. So it might be best for the player and the club to part ways this summer.

But the fact of the matter is that the Bosnian international has a lot of quality and he has a lot to offer. Now that Allegri has returned as Juventus' manager, the Bianconeri are being linked with a move for Pjanic.

Sassuolo CEO Carnevali joking on @SkySport: “Maybe for Juventus it’s easier to sign Miralem Pjanic than Locatelli...”, he said laughing. 🇮🇹 #Juve #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

