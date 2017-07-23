5 new signings likely to flop in the 2017/18 Premier League season

With all of the big transfers in the Premier League this summer, some are bound to go wrong. Here are five distinct possibilities.

23 Jul 2017

Kyle Walker's move to Manchester City made him the world's most expensive defender for a short time

With another huge pair of transfers – Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Danilo to Manchester City – being announced this weekend, it’s clear that the Premier League is almost certainly the main destination for the world’s top players right now. And it’s understandable, thanks to the huge amounts of money available from the league’s monstrous TV deals.

Naturally though, while some of this season’s big signings will go down like a house on fire and turn players into legends at their new clubs, some of the others are bound to flop. We’ve seen enough times that moves can turn into disasters for players – perhaps they’ll fall out with their manager, or just not fit in with their new team. Here are five of the players who I feel are destined to flop at their new clubs in 2017/18.

#1 Kyle Walker

With Benjamin Mendy set to be signed by Manchester City from Monaco for £52m, England right-back Kyle Walker was, for a short while at least, the most expensive defender in the history of football after City paid £50m to bring him in from Tottenham Hotspur. The general consensus seems to be that we should trust that a manager the calibre of Pep Guardiola knows what he’s doing, but I think there are plenty of reasons to worry about Walker at the Etihad.

Firstly, he’s 27 years old, and so it’s probably safe to say he’s in his prime right now and isn’t really likely to improve dramatically with Guardiola’s influence – after all, his former boss at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino, already improved Walker’s game hugely and is recognised more as a defensive coach than Guardiola has ever been. So is Walker really a world-class talent? I’m not so sure.

Despite his tremendous pace and athleticism, both of which allow him to make marauding runs down the right side of the pitch as an attacking full-back, he isn’t the best crosser of the ball – for example, despite making 31 league appearances in 2016/17, he only assisted in 5 goals and didn’t score any himself. This could well be part of the reason Pochettino actually dropped him in favour of Kieran Trippier towards the end of the season – Trippier in comparison made 5 assists in just 6 league games.

Add in the fact that there are still questions over Walker’s defensive abilities, and a transfer fee that could become a millstone around his neck, and I think you’re looking at a likely flop this season.