5 players with the most dribbles in the UEFA Champions League this season

The UEFA Champions League has already seen a whirlwind turn of events over the last six months.
Since kicking off in September last year, football fans have been treated to some of the world's best talent on display. The likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been exceptional all season and look set to fight it out for Europe's ultimate football prize.
The very best clubs in Europe boast some of the world's best dribblers within their ranks. While we have seen some of the usual suspects form this list, we also have a few surprising commodities emerging over the course of the season.
Let's take a look at the five players with the most dribbles in the UEFA Champions League this season.
#5. Mohamed Salah | Liverpool
Mohamed Salah has been a revelation ever since he signed for Liverpool.
Since joining the Reds in 2017, Salah has broken several club records within a short period of just five years. Clubs like Liverpool have certainly had their fair share of legends over the years, but none of them can rival the goalscoring exploits of Mohamed Salah.
Already the club's leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League, Salah was instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League-winning run in 2019. He also regularly spearheads their challenges in the Premier League, facing stiff competition from rivals Manchester City.
Salah has managed 33 successful dribbles this season and takes fifth place on the list.
#4. Moumi Ngamaleu | Young Boys
Moumi Ngamaleu is admittedly a surprise name on this list.
The Cameroonian midfielder has been with Young Boys since 2017, usually lining up on the left side of midfield. Ngamaleu has thrived in the Swiss League and already has three league titles to his name.
The 27-year-old is an excellent dribbler and certainly has the stats to back this idea. Ngamaleu can often be seen pulling strings from his seat in midfield. He displays excellent passing abilities and is more than capable of taking on a player and beating him.
Young Boys were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stage this year after winning only one game in their group. With 34 dribbles to his name in just six league games, Ngamaleu takes fourth spot on the list of players with the most dribbles in the UEFA Champions League this season.
#3. Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers on the world stage.
The Frenchman has enjoyed a stunning career so far, winning several trophies at just 23 years of age. Mbappe displays electric pace and is also armed with fantastic dribbling and finishing abilities.
Lining up on the left side of the Paris Saint-German attack, Mbappe can often be seen wreaking havoc on the football field. Truly a menace to defenders worldwide, Mbappe is widely considered one of the hardest players to defend against.
Mbappe has already won his fair share of silverware in France and a move to Real Madrid looks increasingly likely with each passing day. Mbappe has completed 36 dribbles this season and takes third spot on the list.
#2. Kingsley Coman | Bayern Munich
Kingsley Coman is one of the world's most decorated footballers at just 25 years of age.
The Frenchman has already enjoyed great success in three different leagues, having played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich. Known for his speed and dribbling, Coman is capable of lining up on either side of the attacking line.
Coman is widely regarded as one of the most promising players of his generation and has worked extremely hard to be where he is currently. His career highlight so far is scoring the winning goal in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, as Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain to lift the title.
Coman has registered 43 dribbles this season and looks set to better that number as Bayern progress further into the knockout stages of the competition.
#1. Vinicius Jr. | Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr. has looked like a completely different player this season.
The Brazilian was signed by Real Madrid in 2018 for a reported €46 million, becoming Brazil's second-most expensive player of all time. Bearing great promise, it's fair to say now that Vinicius had a relatively quiet first couple of seasons.
Vinicius only managed to score seven league goals in his first three seasons combined, but has emerged this season as a reborn player. He has improved significantly and has developed into a key part of the Real Madrid side that currently leads La Liga.
Lining up on the left wing, Vinicius has formed a lethal partnership with Frenchman Karim Benzema. The pair have contributed to the vast majority of Real Madrid's goals this season. Vinicius has netted 13 times in the league this season, already beating his combined tally from the past three years while also providing eight assists.
Vinicius has made 45 successful dribbles this season and continues to be an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's setup at Real Madrid.