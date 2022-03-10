5 players with the most dribbles in the UEFA Champions League this season

The UEFA Champions League has already seen a whirlwind turn of events over the last six months.

Since kicking off in September last year, football fans have been treated to some of the world's best talent on display. The likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been exceptional all season and look set to fight it out for Europe's ultimate football prize.

The very best clubs in Europe boast some of the world's best dribblers within their ranks. While we have seen some of the usual suspects form this list, we also have a few surprising commodities emerging over the course of the season.

Let's take a look at the five players with the most dribbles in the UEFA Champions League this season.

#5. Mohamed Salah | Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation ever since he signed for Liverpool.

Since joining the Reds in 2017, Salah has broken several club records within a short period of just five years. Clubs like Liverpool have certainly had their fair share of legends over the years, but none of them can rival the goalscoring exploits of Mohamed Salah.

Squawka Football



Another record broken. Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool in a single Champions League group stage campaign (7) than any player in the club's history.

Already the club's leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League, Salah was instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League-winning run in 2019. He also regularly spearheads their challenges in the Premier League, facing stiff competition from rivals Manchester City.

Football on BT Sport



Liverpool's record Champions League goalscorer



Happy birthday, Mo Salah!

Salah has managed 33 successful dribbles this season and takes fifth place on the list.

#4. Moumi Ngamaleu | Young Boys

Atalanta v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Moumi Ngamaleu is admittedly a surprise name on this list.

The Cameroonian midfielder has been with Young Boys since 2017, usually lining up on the left side of midfield. Ngamaleu has thrived in the Swiss League and already has three league titles to his name.

Squawka Football
Moumi Ngamaleu completed more take-ons (7), made more tackles (5) and had more shots (4) than any other player on the pitch against Man Utd.
And he scored the equaliser.



And he scored the equaliser. Moumi Ngamaleu completed more take-ons (7), made more tackles (5) and had more shots (4) than any other player on the pitch against Man Utd.And he scored the equaliser. https://t.co/oIYfKFCwXh

The 27-year-old is an excellent dribbler and certainly has the stats to back this idea. Ngamaleu can often be seen pulling strings from his seat in midfield. He displays excellent passing abilities and is more than capable of taking on a player and beating him.

Young Boys were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stage this year after winning only one game in their group. With 34 dribbles to his name in just six league games, Ngamaleu takes fourth spot on the list of players with the most dribbles in the UEFA Champions League this season.

#3. Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers on the world stage.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a stunning career so far, winning several trophies at just 23 years of age. Mbappe displays electric pace and is also armed with fantastic dribbling and finishing abilities.

FIVE @FIVEUK Happy 23rd Birthday to one of the worlds best, Kylian Mbappe



Since making his debut at 16 he has already so much such as:

⁃ goals in matches

⁃World Cup

⁃Ligue 1 x4

⁃Ligue 1 Player of the Year x2

⁃Golden Boy

⁃Kopa Trophy & so many more records Happy 23rd Birthday to one of the worlds best, Kylian MbappeSince making his debut at 16 he has already so much such as:goals inmatches⁃World Cup⁃Ligue 1 x4⁃Ligue 1 Player of the Year x2⁃Golden Boy⁃Kopa Trophy & so many more records 🎉 Happy 23rd Birthday to one of the worlds best, Kylian Mbappe⚡️Since making his debut at 16 he has already so much such as:⁃1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ goals in 3️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ matches⁃World Cup⁃Ligue 1 x4⁃Ligue 1 Player of the Year x2⁃Golden Boy⁃Kopa Trophy & so many more records https://t.co/tfvozanfJw

Lining up on the left side of the Paris Saint-German attack, Mbappe can often be seen wreaking havoc on the football field. Truly a menace to defenders worldwide, Mbappe is widely considered one of the hardest players to defend against.

OptaJoe
11 - Kylian Mbappé, who is just 23 years and 79 days old today, is already third all-time for away goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League:
23 - Cristiano Ronaldo
12 - Lionel Messi
11 - Kylian Mbappé
Heir.



23 - Cristiano Ronaldo

12 - Lionel Messi

11 - Kylian Mbappé



Heir. 11 - Kylian Mbappé, who is just 23 years and 79 days old today, is already third all-time for away goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League:23 - Cristiano Ronaldo12 - Lionel Messi11 - Kylian MbappéHeir. https://t.co/bxQVoL3XWx

Mbappe has already won his fair share of silverware in France and a move to Real Madrid looks increasingly likely with each passing day. Mbappe has completed 36 dribbles this season and takes third spot on the list.

#2. Kingsley Coman | Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Kingsley Coman is one of the world's most decorated footballers at just 25 years of age.

The Frenchman has already enjoyed great success in three different leagues, having played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich. Known for his speed and dribbling, Coman is capable of lining up on either side of the attacking line.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz



-Shot involvements (12, level with L. Messi)

-Duels (27)

-Take-ons in the opp. half (10)

-Successful take-ons (7)



Presence. 1 – Among all players in this season’s #UCL last 16 first legs, Bayern München’s Kingsley Coman had the most or joint-most:-Shot involvements (12, level with L. Messi)-Duels (27)-Take-ons in the opp. half (10)-Successful take-ons (7)Presence. #FCBSAL 1 – Among all players in this season’s #UCL last 16 first legs, Bayern München’s Kingsley Coman had the most or joint-most:-Shot involvements (12, level with L. Messi)-Duels (27)-Take-ons in the opp. half (10)-Successful take-ons (7)Presence. #FCBSAL https://t.co/3peGkSpNkp

Coman is widely regarded as one of the most promising players of his generation and has worked extremely hard to be where he is currently. His career highlight so far is scoring the winning goal in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, as Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain to lift the title.

Stefan Bienkowski
Kingsley Coman is such a valuable player for this Bayern team. He can dance down the wing like the best of them, but he's also always tracking back and helping out in defence too. The perfect wing-back.

Coman has registered 43 dribbles this season and looks set to better that number as Bayern progress further into the knockout stages of the competition.

#1. Vinicius Jr. | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Vinicius Jr. has looked like a completely different player this season.

The Brazilian was signed by Real Madrid in 2018 for a reported €46 million, becoming Brazil's second-most expensive player of all time. Bearing great promise, it's fair to say now that Vinicius had a relatively quiet first couple of seasons.

GOAL @goal



21 Games

12 Goals

7 Assists Vinicius Jr this season is a man on a mission21 Games12 Goals7 Assists Vinicius Jr this season is a man on a mission 🔥21 Games12 Goals7 Assists https://t.co/jsSdvpBMXY

Vinicius only managed to score seven league goals in his first three seasons combined, but has emerged this season as a reborn player. He has improved significantly and has developed into a key part of the Real Madrid side that currently leads La Liga.

SPORTbible @sportbible Real Madrid have a serious gem in Vinicius Jr - turned into one of the best in the world:



- 𝟗 goals and 𝟕 assists in 𝟏𝟔 games for club this season

- 𝟐𝐧𝐝 in La Liga for xG overperformance - an elite finisher

- Dribbling and flair causing havoc with opposition defences Real Madrid have a serious gem in Vinicius Jr - turned into one of the best in the world: - 𝟗 goals and 𝟕 assists in 𝟏𝟔 games for club this season- 𝟐𝐧𝐝 in La Liga for xG overperformance - an elite finisher - Dribbling and flair causing havoc with opposition defences https://t.co/3AFMjIGTpZ

Lining up on the left wing, Vinicius has formed a lethal partnership with Frenchman Karim Benzema. The pair have contributed to the vast majority of Real Madrid's goals this season. Vinicius has netted 13 times in the league this season, already beating his combined tally from the past three years while also providing eight assists.

B/R Football @brfootball



Real Madrid's unstoppable duo Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema have combined for 35 goals and 17 assists this season.Real Madrid's unstoppable duo Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema have combined for 35 goals and 17 assists this season.Real Madrid's unstoppable duo 👊 https://t.co/rComdt3X5S

Vinicius has made 45 successful dribbles this season and continues to be an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's setup at Real Madrid.

