Loan deals are a great way for teams to bring in players that they wouldn't be able to afford to sign on a permanent basis. Parent clubs largely send their youngsters out on loan so that they can gain valuable playing time at a smaller club that perhaps do not have as many high-profile players as they do.

Here today, we take a look at five players whose loan spells haven't worked out.

5 players who have endured torrid loan spells in 2020/21

#5 Douglas Costa to Bayern Munich

Holstein Kiel v Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup: Second Round

Douglas Costa had been deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus by Andrea Pirlo. The 30-year-old ended up joining continental champions Bayern Munich on loan till the end of the season. Costa's return to Bayern Munich hasn't been nearly as impactful as anyone would have thought it would be.

He has started just six games across all competitions and has come off the bench on six occasions. However, he has not exactly flourished as an impact substitute either having scored just one goal and provided a single assist from across 17 appearances.

Wolves keen on Douglas Costa as Juventus weigh up cutting short winger's Bayern Munich loanhttps://t.co/UpyegAHWNv pic.twitter.com/9hK0nrpXII — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 21, 2021

#4 Dani Ceballos to Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Premier League

Dani Ceballos is in his second season on loan at Arsenal and his having a difficult season has more to do with the dire state that the Gunners find themselves in. Ceballos has actually been decent for Arsenal and has made 16 appearances so far for the Emirates outfit in the Premier League this term.

However, he just has one assist and has not exactly been the creative presence in midfield that Arsenal were so desperately hoping he would become.

Questions are now being asked of Ceballos' compatibility with Arteta's philosophy and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will want to sign him on a permanent basis when his loan spell ends in the summer. On that note, it's difficult to see Real Madrid welcoming him back as well.

Unless Arsenal want to sign him on a permanent basis, Ceballos will need to find a new club next season.

Dani Ceballos tipped to make Arsenal exit if Martin Odegaard completes transferhttps://t.co/NukM8IQFGN pic.twitter.com/edj56SkWDv — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 23, 2021