5 players you forgot played for PSG

While many critics claim that French club PSG are a modern revolution, the truth is different. While the dominance of the club started post the Qatari takeover, the club has existed for more than 50 years in French football. Over the years, several big and uncommon names have turned out for the club.

PSG have had players from all over the world

While a core part of the players have been French, there have been international stars too within their ranks. The likes of George Weah and Ronaldinho are some of the several international stars who have plied their trade for the Parisian club.

Simultaneously, many French stars have played for the club in the years gone by and continue to do so. Despite being famous French and international names, the next five aren't remembered by too many football fans as PSG players:

#5 Gabriel Heinze

Heinze was a steady performer at the club

Argentine full-back Gabriel Heize has a number of prominent European clubs on his CV, with the likes of Manchester United in them. However, few fans remember Heinze from the time he played for PSG.

His performances in Paris were a reason for Heinze subsequently playing for Manchester United and Real Madrid later in his career.

Heinze wasn't used too frequently at Real Valladolid, and he then moved to Paris. He amassed over 100 appearances in three seasons at the Parc des Princes and was a regular in the side. He was great going forward but was defensively stable, which enhanced his reputation and attracted Manchester United in the first place.

PSG weren't a major force when Heinze played for them. However, his stint at the club wasn't without success, as the club managed to win the Coupe de France in 2003-04.

#4 Claude Makelele

Makelele showed his class with the Ligue 1 club (image via Twitter)

Many regard Claude Makelele as one of the finest defensive midfielders of his generation. His stint at PSG was the final chapter of his professional career. While many thought that Makelele wouldn't bear the hardships of first-team football, he proved everyone wrong.

Makelele performed brilliantly for Real Madrid and was pivotal at Chelsea. But age had caught up, and he returned to his homeland. PSG were undergoing a transition, and Makelele provided experience and stability to the side.

OneFootball HQ @OneFootballHQ



Watch more of the maestro here bit.ly/2V65bQ0 Happy Birthday to former @PSG_English midfielder, Claude MakéléléWatch more of the maestro here Happy Birthday to former @PSG_English midfielder, Claude Makélélé 🇫🇷Watch more of the maestro here ➡️ bit.ly/2V65bQ0 https://t.co/SgAkdSH1Ib

Makelele managed to win the Coupe de France in Paris during his second season at the club. Over the three seasons the defensive midfielder spent in Paris, Makelele notched up more than 100 appearances.

#3 Bartholomew Ogbeche

Ogbeche till date is the youngest goal scorer of PSG (Image via Twitter)

Bartholomew Ogbeche, to date, is the youngest goalscorer for PSG and was regarded as a brilliant teenager. Many expected that Ogbeche would be the next big talent and the likely successor to Jay-Jay Okocha. Ogbeche's start was bright, but the fractures quickly appeared.

Ogbeche had trouble with injuries which he found very difficult to cope with. The injuries resulted in Ogbeche never settling down, and the two loan spells did little to ease his troubles.

Having spent two years at the youth level and four with the senior team, Ogbeche decided to pursue his career elsewhere, but he was never consistent. The latter years of his career have brought him to the Indian Super League, where Ogbeche has been a superhit.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside Metz il y a ans

Ogbeche 🧐

Okocha La touche nigérianeMetz il y aansOgbeche 🧐Okocha La touche nigériane 🇳🇬 🆚 Metz il y a 1️⃣8️⃣ ans 📺Ogbeche 🧐Okocha 😱 https://t.co/Iv9DrgdSjr

However, the potential he once had at PSG will always remain unfulfilled. Had Ogbeche settled down in Paris, he could easily have been the next major thing in world football.

#2 Jeremy Menez

Menez was given the number 7 shirt at PSG

French winger Jeremy Menez has a string of French clubs on his CV, with PSG being one of them. Menez was acquired from Italian club Roma and was presented along with his international teammate Blaise Matuidi. Interestingly, Menez was given the number 7 shirt, and his presentation as a new signing had a good reception.

Menez has always had the repertoire of being a good player with the ball. His pacy and skillful runs often became a nightmare for defenders who found him difficult to tackle. However, he was inconsistent at times, really limiting his overall appearances for the club.

Menez's stay at the Parc des Princes was successful as PSG won several trophies. Menez won two Ligue 1 titles during his stay but fell short in the Champions League. PSG also won the Coupe de la Ligue when Menez was still playing for them.

#1 Stephane Sessegnon

Stephane Sessegnon played well for PSG but had a fallout (image via Transfermarkt)

Many regarded Beninese footballer Stephane Sessegnon as a talent that went to waste. When one observed him at Sunderland, the sparks of brilliance were easily visible, but sadly, the promise was never fulfilled. Sessegnon's talents were first spotted at Le Mans in Ligue 1.

Sessegnon was brilliant for Le Mans, which brought him on the radar of bigger clubs. Newcastle were briefly interested, but Sessegnon stayed in Ligue 1, signing for PSG.

He started brilliantly at PSG and was even awarded the player of the month award. The end of the first season saw Premier League giants like Chelsea discuss a potential transfer. However, Sessegnon received a pay raise and stayed where he was.

Munchkineö @Munchkineo Remember Sunderland's Stephan Sessegnon? This is him now http://t.co/fykpxSiZ3X Remember Sunderland's Stephan Sessegnon? This is him now http://t.co/fykpxSiZ3X

Then PSG boss Antoine Kombouare was not a fan of Sessegnon and relegated him to the sidelines, which affected his performances. It soon led to a fallout which saw Sessegnon exit the French club and come to the Premier League. However, it could have been a different story if Sessegnon had never had the fallout.

Edited by Nived Zenith