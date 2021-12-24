5 Players who could be the future of Chelsea

Despite being associated with the expenditure of exorbitant amounts, Chelsea also boast one of the finest academies in world football. The London giants' youth teams won back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016. They have also won the Premier League 2 competition twice. Meanwhile, their U18 side won five straight FA Youth Cups between 2013 and 2018.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Under-18s have won the quadruple this season! 🔥



🏆 U18 Premier League Cup

🏆 U18 Premier League South

🏆 U18 Premier League

🏆 FA Youth Cup



Thanks to a combination of astute scouting, well-rounded development and deep pockets, Chelsea's future appears to be in secure hands. The average age of their 2021-22 squad is 26.7, which is younger than that of Manchester City and Liverpool, and level with Manchester United.

Several Chelsea youngsters are already key members of the current squad

For most of 2010s, Chelsea faced heavy criticism for failing to give opportunities to talented players from their stacked youth teams. Their tendency to loan out most of their players also came under the scanner. The situation hasn't changed in that respect, as Chelsea sent out 37 players on loan in 2020-21.

Such is the proficiency of their Cobham academy that the Premier League is littered with players who rose up the ranks at Chelsea. Declan Rice, Tariq Lamptey, Nathan Ake, Tino Livramento and Eddie Nketiah are just a few notable names at other clubs who originally came through at Cobham.

Chelsea Youth @chelseayouth Regular reminder that Declan Rice is really good at football. Regular reminder that Declan Rice is really good at football.

However, the London club have increasingly given opportunities to the cream of the crop from their academy. It also goes without saying that Chelsea still spend lavishly, although there has been an evident effort to bring in younger players.

Here's a look at five talented stars who could go on to become a vital part of Chelsea's future:

#5 Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has already played Champions League football for the club

What a season 22-year-old Trevoh Chalobah is having. The centre-back has already played in 11 of Chelsea's 18 league games so far and has also faced Juventus in the Champions League. If that wasn't enough, he's scored in both competitions!

The lanky centre-back has caught everyone's eye with his pace and power. Used primarily against opponents that feature two strikers up front, Chalobah has clearly earned Thomas Tuchel's trust.

Currently, the futures of first-choice defenders Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all uncertain. Hence, the Englishman might even be able to nail down a starting spot sooner rather than later.

#4 Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (#29) in action for Chelsea against Watford

Yes, we know Kai Havertz is having an abysmal start to the 2021-22 season. But at 22, the languid German has already scored the winning goal in a Champions League final and is a starter for his national team.

Time is on Havertz's side and his ability is deniable. Imperiously nonchalant when on song, it's true that the elegant playmaker is struggling to live up to his massive £71 million price tag. Signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has 13 goals and 12 assists in over 60 appearances for Chelsea.

His silky casualness often seems at odds with Tuchel's combative, tough-minded philosophy. But there is no doubt Chelsea have a supremely talented attacking player on their hands. The question is whether both parties can make it work.

