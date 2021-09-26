5 players with most goal contributions in 2021

There have been plenty of prolific goalscorers plying their trade in Europe this year and they have arguably been the most crucial component of their team's success.

Last year, it was Robert Lewandowski with the most goal contributions in Europe as he scored 45 goals and registered 15 assists in just 39 appearances across all competitions.

The Bayern Munich star has arguably been playing some of the best football of his distinguished career and looks like he could carry on for another three to four years.

Lewandowski is not the player with most goal contributions in 2021

Lewandowski carried his superb form in front of goal in 2021. But the forward only ranks third in the list of players with the most goal contributions this year. So who takes the top spot in place of Lewandowski?

Take a look at the five players with the most goal contributions in 2021:

(Note: Players from Europe's top five leagues are considered on this list. All stats are as listed on Transfermarkt)

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 37

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema has shouldered the majority of the goalscoring responsibilities at Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. And the Frenchman has undoubtedly been doing a fine job so far.

Last season, Benzema finished second in the goalscoring charts, only behind Lionel Messi, and was the only Real Madrid player to have reached double figures for goals.

Benzema contributed 15 goals and four assists in La Liga since January last season and was probably the reason why Real Madrid stayed in the title race until the end. His performance even urged France to discard the ban imposed on him following the Mathieu Valbuena scandal and call him back to the squad for Euro 2020.

Benzema has started the 2021-22 La Liga season in scintillating fashion, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in just six games as Real Madrid sit top of the table.

The forward currently has 37 goal contributions (26 goals and 11 assists) since the start of the year. If his recent form is anything to go by, it doesn't seem like he will be stopping anytime soon.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - 37

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi has had quite an eventful summer. The Argentine left Barcelona after 21 years this summer, as the club were unable to afford him due to their financial predicament. The 34-year-old then joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

While Messi is yet to score for his new club, he was prolific for Barcelona in the second-half of last season, earning him fourth spot on our list.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner finished as the top scorer in La Liga last season with 30 goals. 23 of these goals were scored in the second half of the season. Messi also provided nine assists to his teammates and his skills in the final third ensured that Barcelona finished as the top-scoring side in La Liga with 85 goals.

He also helped the Catalans to their first piece of silverware since 2019 with a brace in the 2020-21 Copa del Rey final.

So far, Messi has scored 28 goals and provided nine assists in 32 matches in 2021. The mercurial forward has played three matches for PSG but is yet to break his duck and will certainly be hoping to rectify that soon.

