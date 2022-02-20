5 players with the most goals scored under Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is one of the top managers in the game, especially in the last decade or so.

The former player has won league titles at three different clubs. Conte delivered Juventus' first Scudetto (in 2012) in the post-Calciopoli era. That kickstarted a near decade-long reign for the Bianconeri before the streak was ended by Conte's Inter Milan last season.

Before that, the 52-year-old delivered Chelsea their fifth Premier League title in 2017, during a two-year stint at Stamford Bridge. Now, after delivering Inter's first Scudetto in 11 years, the tactician is back in English football, this time with Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Italy manager promotes progressive attacking football without compromising his team's defensive solidity. He prefers a back three, but can improvise his tactics and formations depending on the opposition. After arriving at Spurs late last year, Conte described his coaching philosophy:

"My coaching philosophy is very simple: to play good football and attractive football for our fans, to have a stable team - not up and down. I think that the fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight."

Unsurprisingly, a lot of players, especially goalscorers, have thrived under Conte. On that note, here's a look at five players with the most goals under the Italian tactician:

#5 Willian - 25 goals

Willian (second left) thrived under Conte.

Willian played only two seasons under Antonio Conte, but bagged a decent haul of 25 goals and 17 assists in nearly 100 games across competitions.

That includes eight goals and two assists in Chelsea's victorious 2016-17 Premier League campaign. Conte lavished praise on the former Shakhtar Donetsk player, saying:

"Willian is playing in a fantastic way, but I want to underline, not only with the ball, also without the ball. He's working very hard and he's helping the team without the ball. He's showing great maturity at this point of his career. In my heart I hope to see him at this level, to continue this performance. He's playing very well with the ball, without the ball.

The Brazilian returned the compliment, saying:

"A great coach, he has some ideas…. he works a lot tactically, the defensive part as well. I think that, in the field, the way of working I have nothing to say. He’s a really hard-working guy. He’s a great coach."

#4 Eden Hazard - 34 goals

Eden Hazard (in blue) excelled under Conte.

Eden Hazard enjoyed one of the most prolific spells of his career under Antonio Conte. In two seasons under the Italian tactician, the Real Madrid midfielder managed 34 goals and 21 assists in almost 100 appearances across competitions.

The 31-year-old notably scored 16 goals and provided six assists in the Blues' triumphant 2016-17 Premier League campaign, Conte's first at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte said about Hazard:

“Eden is showing great football, but also has great character and great personality in every game. He is growing a lot in this aspect. For him, it’s fantastic. Not only for him, but also for the team."

