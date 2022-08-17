5 players with the most goals scored for one club in the 21st century

Loyalty is one of the rarest commodities in football. Many footballers tend to switch clubs every few years, looking for a bigger paycheck and possibly more favorable terms.

This phenomenon is more common amongst forwards, who are easily the most valued individuals in the sport. Clubs rarely hesitate to send big-money offers their way, and most of them happily accept better terms without a second thought.

Thankfully, there have been quite a few exceptions to this trend. These individuals decided to stick around for long enough to create a legacy and go down in folklore as one of the club’s most important and loyal players.

Below, we will check out who they are. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at five players who have scored the most clubs for a single club in the 21st century:

Special note: Only the top five European leagues have been taken into account.

#5 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 260 goals

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League

Arguably the greatest forward to ever play for Manchester City, Sergio Aguero forged an inimitable legacy during his time in England.

Joining from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, the now-retired Argentine maverick featured in 390 games across competitions for City, scoring 260 goals and providing 73 assists.

Aguero, who is Manchester City's undisputed top goalscorer, was a force of nature in his heyday. He was quick, persistent, and knew how to be in the right place at the right time.

The hero of City’s historic last-gasp Premier League win in the 2011-12 campaign won every available trophy in England.

During his decade-long stay at the club, Aguero won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, six League Cups, and three FA Community Shields.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 324 goals

Real Madrid CF v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022

Real Madrid’s unchallenged talisman in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, Karim Benzema is an anomaly of nature.

The Frenchman, who joined the club from Lyon in 2009, is seemingly getting better with every passing day. At 34, he looks sharper, quicker, and more intelligent than he has ever been, and Los Blancos are infinitely grateful for it.

Over the last 13 years, Benzema has played a total of 607 games for Real Madrid, bagging 324 goals and 160 assists. Benzema, the most senior player in the current squad, has won it all with the Spanish giants.

He has helped them to five Champions League trophies, four La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey triumphs, amongst other honors.

Benzema, who overtook Raul as Madrid’s second-highest scorer of all time with a goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup (August 10), is a favorite for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

He scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games last season to fire Los Blancos to the Champions League-La Liga double.

If he can continue his good run of form this season, no one will be able to question his claim to the prestigious individual honor.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 344 goals

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Having emerged as an unstoppable force during his four-season spell with Borussia Dortmund, Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich as a free agent in the summer of 2014.

The Poland international immediately hit the ground running at his new club, recording 25 goals and 13 assists in 49 matches across competitions in his debut season.

Before practically forcing his way to Barcelona earlier in July, Lewandowski took part in 375 games across competitions for the Bavarians, recording 344 goals and 72 assists.

He won the Bundesliga title for eight consecutive seasons at Bayern and also bagged the Champions League trophy in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Pole also won three German Cups, five German Super Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Club World Cup with the Bundesliga giants.

On an individual front, Lewandowski won two 'The Best FIFA Men’s Player' awards (2020, 2021), two European Golden Boots (2020-21, 2021-22), and one 'UEFA Best Player' in Europe award (2020) with Bayern.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 450 goals

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

After winning the Ballon d’Or in 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo became arguably the most desirable player in Europe.

Real Madrid signed him from Manchester United for a then-club record €94 million fee, which the Portuguese fully justified over his nine-season stay in the Spanish capital.

He scored for fun for the Whites, bagging 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances in all competitions, becoming the club's all-time top scorer.

Ronaldo’s goals helped Real Madrid to two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and two Copa del Rey wins, amongst other honors. He spearheaded numerous memorable comebacks for the club, leading by example whenever called upon.

Thanks to his leadership, bravado, and exceptional displays in front of goal, Ronaldo was awarded four Ballons d’Or during his time with Real Madrid.

The Portugal skipper also snagged two 'The Best FIFA Men’s Player' awards (2016, 2017), three aUEFA Best Playera awards (2014, 2016, 2017), and three European Golden Boots (2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15).

#1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 672 goals

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Sitting at the top, unchallenged, is Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. Widely hailed as the greatest footballer to ever play the game, the Argentina international spent his entire professional career at Barcelona before joining PSG as a free agent last summer.

Messi was everything Barcelona needed him to be. He was a genius with the ball at his feet, creating chances and finishing moves with unimaginable ease. Over the course of his 17-season stay at the Camp Nou, Messi represented Barcelona in 778 competitive games, netting 672 goals and registering 303 assists.

His genius helped Barca to 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and seven Copa del Rey triumphs, amongst other honors.

He also claimed six Ballons d’Or, three 'UEFA Best Player' awards (2009, 2011, 2015), and six European Golden Boots (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19).

