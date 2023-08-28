5 players with most goals scored in a single season in Europe's top 5 leagues

Europe's top five football leagues showcase the sport's elite talent and intense competition. Becoming a prolific striker in these leagues is a Herculean task. It requires a unique blend of skill, athleticism and mental resilience.

In Europe's top five leagues, the level of defensive organization, tactical adeptness and the sheer quality of goalkeepers make finding the back of the net a daunting challenge. Jinking one's way past world-class defenders and consistently beating the goalkeeper is a highly arduous task.

Each of Europe's top five leagues comes with its own distinct challenges. Only the game's true greats have made scoring goals in these competitions look like a walk in the park.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most goals scored in a single season in Europe's top five leagues.

#5 Gonzalo Higuain - 36 goals (Napoli, 2015-16)

SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale Milano - Serie A

Gonzalo Higuain is widely viewed as one of the best strikers of his generation. The former Argentina international displayed remarkable consistency and predatory instincts as he turned in a masterclass in elite marksmanship in the 2015-16 season.

Higuain, who was playing for Napoli then, scored a whopping 36 goals in 35 Serie A appearances in the 2015-16 season. He was simply at his best and he showcased his clinical finishing, movement and positioning.

It was this campaign that truly elevated Higuain's reputation and earned him the status of a world-class striker.

#4 Erling Haaland - 36 goals (Manchester City, 2022-23 season)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Erling Haaland had an absolutely electrifying debut campaign at Manchester City. He joined the club in the summer of 2022 and proceeded to take the Premier League by storm. The Norwegian goalscoring machine seamlessly integrated into City's attacking machinery.

With an exceptional blend of speed, strength and clinical finishing, he scored 36 goals in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 campaign. His ability to consistently find the back of the net, sharp and intelligent movement and poaching skills has solidified his status as arguably the best striker on the planet right now.

Haaland won the European Golden Shoe in the 2022-23 season and also broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign.

#3 Robert Lewandowski 41 goals (Bayern Munich, 2020-21)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup Final

Robert Lewandowski's 2020-21 season with Bayern Munich will be remembered as one of the most prolific campaigns in football history. The Polish striker's exceptional goal-scoring prowess reached new heights as he found the back of the net an astonishing 41 times in the Bundesliga alone.

Lewandowski's unmatched ability to create and convert chances highlighted the well-roundedness of his skillset and his qualities as a centre-forward. His contributions were instrumental in Bayern Munich winning the continental treble that season.

#2 Josip Skoblar - 44 goals (Olympique Marseille, 1970-71)

Josip Skoblar (cred: Ligue 1 Twitter)

Josip Skoblar's 1970-71 Ligue 1 campaign stands as a historic feat in French football. Playing for Marseille, the Croatian striker showcased his prolific goal-scoring ability by netting an unprecedented 44 goals in a single season.

Skoblar's clinical finishing, agility and tactical awareness made him nearly impossible for opposing defences to contain. His extraordinary contribution on the goalscoring front played a pivotal role in Marseille clinching the Ligue 1 title that season.

Skoblar's exceptional performance helped cement his legacy as one of the league's all-time great goal scorers. His 44 goals in a single Ligue 1 campaign remains an inspiring benchmark for future generations.

#1 Lionel Messi - 50 goals (Barcelona, 2011-12)

FC Barcelona v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Lionel Messi's goalscoring exploits during the 2011-12 season for Barcelona were nothing short of legendary. The Argentine maestro set a new benchmark for individual excellence by netting a staggering 73 goals in all competitions.

50 of those came in 37 La Liga appearances. Messi was simply at the peak of his powers and was unstoppable. He effortlessly weaved his way through defences, showing off his incredible ball control and found the back of the net with precision and remarkable consistency.