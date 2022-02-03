5 players with the most goals since 2010

Many fine players, especially goalscorers, have graced the game since the turn of the century.

They have scored goals and won big titles galore. Some of them are still going strong for club and country, despite being on the wrong side of 30, winning multiple individual accolades along the way.

Many young goalscorers like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have emerged on the scene in the last few years. However, the duo have a long way to go to match the exploits of some of the game's other superstars.

On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific goalscorers in Europe's top five leagues (all competitions) since 2010:

#5 Luis Suarez - 307 goals

Luis Suarez is one of the game's most prolific active goalscorers.

Luis Suarez is one of the most prolific active goalscorers of the last decade. Now at Atletico Madrid, the 35-year-old has enjoyed successful spells with Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona.

It was with the Blaugrana where Suarez enjoyed the best spell of his career. He scored nearly 200 goals for them in six years, and won the continental treble, among other titles.

Deemed surplus to requirements at the end of the 2019-20 season, Suarez joined Atletico. He scored 21 league goals to lead them to their first La Liga title last year, and is up to seven strikes in the competition this campaign.

OptaJose @OptaJose has now scored against all 31 of the opponents he has faced in 31 - @atletienglish 's Luis Suarezhas now scored against all 31 of the opponents he has faced in @LaLigaEN (172 goals in total), scoring against FC Barcelona for the first time (two clashes). Infallible. 31 - @atletienglish's Luis Suarez 🇺🇾 has now scored against all 31 of the opponents he has faced in @LaLigaEN (172 goals in total), scoring against FC Barcelona for the first time (two clashes). Infallible. https://t.co/iEvmLHhjhb

Suarez has also shone in international football. The all-time Uruguay top-scorer recently scored his 28th goal to become the most prolific South American goalscorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

#4 Edinson Cavani - 332 goals

Edinson Cavani has scored a lot of goals over the years.

Edinson Cavani is another prolific goalscorer who has graced the game in the last decade.

The 34-year-old Manchester United striker started his career at Palermo in the 2000s before enjoying a successful spell at Napoli, where he scored 104 goals.

That caught the attention of Ligue 1 giants PSG, who snapped up the Uruguayan in the summer of 2013. Cavani enjoyed more success at the Parc des Princes, scoring exactly 200 goals to become their all-time top-scorer.

GOAL @goal



EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.







All 200 of Edinson Cavani's goals for PSGEVERY. SINGLE. ONE. All 200 of Edinson Cavani's goals for PSGEVERY. SINGLE. ONE.🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/YjJtioBc85

Now at United, the striker has netted 19 times across competitions since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arjun Panchadar