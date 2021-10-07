5 defenders who got the better of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have proven to be huge nemeses to opposition teams over the years, thanks to their amazing exploits in front of goal. In fact, just the thought of facing these legendary attackers is enough to rattle even the best defenders in the world.

Going up against two of the greatest footballers in history is no easy task. Defenders usually pray for a lucky day every time they face Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They never forget to add that the duo should have an off day, such is their ruthlessness in front of goal.

As we've witnessed in recent years, it takes the effort of eleven men to stand a chance of limiting the impact of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there have been some cases where defenders have managed to keep the duo at bay for 90 minutes. On that note, here's a look at five such defenders:

#5 Leonardo Bonucci

Stopping Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing uncommon for Leonardo Bonucci (left).

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Real Madrid an early lead from the spot when they faced Juventus in the second leg of their 2014-15 Champions League semi-final clash. Alvaro Morata equalised shortly after the restart. That meant Los Blancos then needed to find another goal to stand a chance of going through, after losing the first leg 2-1.

Ronaldo attacked fiercely to find a goal. But Leonardo Bonucci, alongside Giorgio Chiellini, produced a defensive masterclass to deny the Portuguese, ensuring the game ended 1-1 and Juventus went through.

The Italian pulled off a similar display against Lionel Messi in the same tournament last season. Juventus locked horns with Barcelona in the second leg of their group stage clash, and were up by two goals in 20 minutes.

Messi tried all he could to score and bring Barcelona back into the game, but Bonucci proved to be more than a handful for the attacker. The Italian kept his Argentine counterpart at bay throughout 90 minutes, helping Juventus seal a convincing 3-0 victory away from home.

#4 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos (left) surely knows how to frustrate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spaniard was a rock at the back for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup at Camp Nou in 2017. The Blaugrana started the game with several attacks, but Sergio Ramos was always there to nullify them.

The visitors went ahead via a Gerard Pique own goal shortly after the restart as Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure throughout the match. His only contribution was the penalty kick he converted. That only served as consolation as Los Blancos earned a 3-1 win.

Before that, Ramos had produced an exceptional defensive display to nullify Cristiano Ronaldo when Portugal clashed with Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2012. Ronaldo fired blanks before the game was decided in a shootout that Spain won 4-2.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav