5 players who could help Chelsea beat Liverpool in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea are set to play in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, their first since losing to Manchester City on penalties in 2019.

Thomas Tuchel has won every knockout competition he has led the Blues in but will face an in-form Liverpool, who are sure to provide a daunting test.

Chelsea could win their 5th Carabao Cup trophy on Sunday

The West London club have been incredibly successful over the last two decades, thanks to the investment of Roman Abramovich and a sound scouting system. One could also argue that the current side is one of the best squads the Blues have had over the last five years.

However, on Sunday, they will face a Liverpool side that looks unassailable, capable of defeating the best in Europe on their day. Tuchel will, therefore, be counting on some key individuals to give him the upper hand in the final on February 27.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players who could prove key for Chelsea in their upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

#5 Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has perhaps been the best player in Tuchel's reign at Chelsea over the last year. The German international is excelling under his fellow countryman and has a knack for showing up in the big games.

Of all the centre-backs at the club, the former AS Roma star is the most aggressive and does the best job of man-marking his opponent.

Mohamed Salah, a former teammate of the German, will be looking to make a mark in the final and the right-winger will go up against Rudiger. The centre-back will have to keep the Egyptian quiet in the Carabao Cup final, something he failed to do in the last league meeting between the two sides in January.

However, given Rudiger's performances in finals, Tuchel would certainly be counting on him, regardless of the quality of the opponent.

#4 Mason Mount

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Mason Mount has been the most productive player going forward for Chelsea this season. Since bursting onto the scene in the 2019-20 campaign under Frank Lampard, the 23-year-old ace has not looked back.

One of the most versatile players at the club, Mount can be deployed in a number of roles. He can play behind two strikers, play on either wing or even function as a wing-back.

However, his main threat lies in set-pieces and his delivery from corners. Moreover, his partnership with Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku at the start of the campaign proved very successful and the trio could reunite in the Carabao Cup final.

Mount already has 7 goals and 8 assists to his name this season and will be keen to increase that tally against Liverpool on Sunday.

