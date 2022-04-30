5 players with the highest number of goal contributions in 2022

The 2022 calendar year has provided some fabulous football matches and some stunning goal contributions. With the 2021-22 season nearing its end, the intensity of fixtures is only going to increase.

There is still a lot at stake in Europe's top five leagues, with teams fighting for different spots in their respective leagues. In many cases, it will involve a dramatic finale to determine the final outcome.

Goals have come at regular intervals in 2022

With one-third of the year having passed, football in Europe's top five leagues has been nothing short of entertaining. Players have given it their all at the club level to help their respective clubs.

Some have managed to consistently do well in front of goal in the 2021-22 season, including this year itself. On that note, let's take a look at those with most goal contributions in this calendar year, so far.

(Note: Only Europe's top five leagues are considered)

#5 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

US Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi has 12 goal contributions to his name this year

Sassuolo may not qualify for Europe next season but they do have a solid player in their team in the form of Domenico Berardi. The Italian has been in superb form in the 2021-22 season, using his attacking and creative abilities.

So far this season, Berardi has scored 14 goals and registered eight assists in Serie A. With a goal contribution of 22, only two more players have contributed more in the league this campaign.

In the 2022 calendar year, Berardi has so far contributed to 12 goals. With his current form, it is likely that a number of European clubs might go after his signature next summer.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski makes a strong case for the Ballon d'Or with 15 goal contributions so far

Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form in the 2021-22 season. With 33 goals to his name in the Bundesliga, the Polish striker has been ruthless in front of the goal.

With an average of 1.11 goals per 90 minutes, Lewandowski has been difficult to contain. His goal-scoring form surely merits a good shout for the Ballon d'Or should he continue in the same fashion next season.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski wins the Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award for breaking Gerd Müller's record for most goals scored (41) in a single Bundesliga campaign, and his work with UNICEF Robert Lewandowski wins the Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award for breaking Gerd Müller's record for most goals scored (41) in a single Bundesliga campaign, and his work with UNICEF ✨ https://t.co/A05CaFj695

Lewandowski has scored 14 goals in 2022 and registered a single assist so far. With the Bundesliga triumph secured, it will be interesting to see how much more the Polishman can add to his tally before the end of the season.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Antonio Conte will be looking to keep Harry Kane for the next season as he already has 15 goal contributions this year

After a disappointing start to his 2021-22 campaign, Harry Kane has managed to turn it around in the second half of the season. On his day, the English captain is arguably one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Kane has so far scored 12 goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League. His link-up with Son Heung-min has been one of the most attractive and productive partnerships in Europe this campaign.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Most WhoScored man of the match awards in the Premier League in 2022 -



Son Heung-Min

Harry Kane Most WhoScored man of the match awards in the Premier League in 2022 -Son Heung-MinHarry Kane ⭐️ Most WhoScored man of the match awards in the Premier League in 2022 - 4⃣⚪️ Son Heung-Min⚪️ Harry Kane https://t.co/EsVLtsSc6g

So far in 2022, Kane has gone on to score eight goals and registered seven assists, in turn, contributing to 15 goals. His form in the remaining games will be crucial to Tottenham Hotspur's aspirations to play in the Champions League next season.

#2 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku has a bright prospect ahead of himself as he already has 18 goal contributions to his name in 2022

Christopher Nkunku has really been one of the most surprising performers of the 2021-22 season. The young Frenchman, with his incredible pace, sharp dribbling, and amazing creativity, has been a productive figure for RB Leipzig.

With 17 goals and 13 assists to his name already in the Bundesliga, only Robert Lewandowski has contributed in more goals than Nkunku. The French forward has looked dangerous in attack and has provided great flexibility in tactics with his versatility.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 27 goals

◉ 14 assists



What an incredible season he's having. Christopher Nkunku has been directly involved in 41 goals in 41 games in the Bundesliga and the #UCL #UEL this season:◉ 27 goals◉ 14 assistsWhat an incredible season he's having. Christopher Nkunku has been directly involved in 41 goals in 41 games in the Bundesliga and the #UCL & #UEL this season:◉ 27 goals ◉ 14 assists What an incredible season he's having. 👏👏

In the 2022 calendar year, Nkunku has, so far, scored 10 goals and registered eight assists, thereby having 18 goal contributions. The RB Leipzig forward is already linked with a number of clubs for a move next summer.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe's future is uncertain at Paris Saint-Germain. He has 22 goal contributions to his name this year

A lot has been spoken about Kylian Mbappe's future and it remains uncertain if he's going to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the next season. As time passes, it only looks more positive for Real Madrid to get the Frenchman's signature.

Mbappe has been in terrific form this season, helping Paris Saint-Germain win Ligue 1 for a record 10th time. With 24 goals in the league for the French forward, no player has been able to score more than him this season.

Jayden @garden_of_EH Kylian Mbappe is the first player since Eden Hazard to record 15+ goals & 15+ assists in a single Ligue 1 season.



Generational ballers. Kylian Mbappe is the first player since Eden Hazard to record 15+ goals & 15+ assists in a single Ligue 1 season. Generational ballers. https://t.co/VKhAEjNIh9

In the 2022 calendar year, Mbappe has scored 15 goals and registered seven assists - thereby having 22 goal contributions. It is imperative that Paris Saint-Germain do everything at their disposal to keep the 23-year-old at the club and not leave for Real Madrid.

