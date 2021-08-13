5 players Juventus regret selling

Juventus have been excellent in the transfer market in recent seasons and have made some shrewd signings. Known as the king of free transfers, they have signed many well established players for free with the likes of Andre Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro and Sami Khedira arriving in Turin for nothing.

But while these well-established stars have helped Juventus win nine Serie A titles, they have let go of several young players who have shone elsewhere.

Juventus regret selling young players too soon

The Old Lady are already paying the price for letting go of players like Leonardo Spinazzola, Ciro Immobile and Kingsley Coman. While these sales helped them earn generous fees, they missed out on the incredible talent that could have been provided by these players. This forced the club to spend big on other players in the transfer market.

So here we take a look at the five players that Juventus sold too soon:

#5 Domenico Berardi

Berardi played a key part in Italy's Euro 2020 win

Between 2013 and 2015, Domenico Berardi was partially owned by Juventus.

Juventus signed the player on a co-ownership deal from Sassuolo after being impressed with his talents as an up-and-coming star.

But after the end of Italy's complicated co-ownership system, Juventus sold the entire rights of the player to Sassuolo for just €10 million.

Since then Berardi has starred for Sassuolo and has been an integral part of the team, making 188 appearances and scoring 63 goals while assisting a further 48. Last season, Berardi had his best output in terms of goals, as he scored 17 times in Serie A for Sassuolo.

Berardi also played an integral part in Italy's Euro 2020 winning campaign this summer.

Juventus had the financial power to purchase the entire right for Domenico Berardi in 2015 but it still baffles everyone as to why the Old Lady let go of the talented winger.

#4 Cristian Romero

Romero won Serie A defender of the season in the previous campaign

When Cristian Romero went on loan to Atlanta from Juventus, there was not much noise regarding the deal. After all, he was just a young but unproven centre-back who was leaving a big club due to lack of chances in the first-team.

But fast forward to this summer, and the Argentine is suddenly one of the most exciting centre-backs in Europe after having a brilliant season with both club and country.

Romero played a key role in helping Atalanta qualify for the Champions League. The centre-back made 42 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. His impressive performances saw him win Serie A's 'Defender of the Season' award.

He was also a key part of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America 2021. La Albiceleste managed to keep a clean sheet in each of the three games Romero played.

Atlanta managed to score a bargain as they bought the defender permanently for just £16 million. They have subsequently sold the defender to Tottenham Hotspur for £42.5 million this summer.

10 a.m. ET: Atalanta exercise their purchase clause on Cristian Romero, signing him from Juventus for a fee of €16 million.



2 p.m. ET: Atalanta sell Cristian Romero to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of €50 million + €5 million in bonuses.



No one does it quite like Atalanta. pic.twitter.com/U5LbJYLkHj — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 7, 2021

If only Juventus were a little more patient with Romero, they could've possibly had a long-term successor solution at the heart of their defense.

