5 players you didn't know were still in the Premier League (2021-22)

Often known as the toughest league in the world, the Premier League has claimed its fair share of victims. While several players have been attracted to the English top-flight due to its fame, not all of them have made it to the top. Pressure to perform, as well as injuries owing to the high intensity of the Premier League, has seen several players fail to live up to the hype.

Not every player makes it in the Premier League

The Premier League is the most demanding football league in the world. Every player dreams of becoming a regular for their side, but very few take the opportunities that fall their way.

Ill-timed injuries, or unconvincing loan spells, leave several players still contracted to their club without any first-team action for a very long period of time. Hence, they are forgotten about, even by the most passionate of supporters.

Here are five such forgotten players who you probably did not know were still contracted to Premier League clubs in 2021-22:

#5 Winston Reid (West Ham)

Winston Reid in action for West Ham United

Winston Reid joined West Ham United in August 2010 from Danish side FC Midtjylland. The 33-year-old worked his way into the first-team since and was a mainstay in the Hammers' defense in the past. By the 2012-13 Premier League season, Reid was even awarded the captain's armband on two occasions in the absence of club captain Mark Noble.

165 Premier League appearances flew by, and Reid was widely recognized as a solid defender. At one point, he even attracted interest from north London sides Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. However, his 166th appearance, on the 3rd of March in 2018, would see his career change forever.

Sometimes in life you come across challenges both on and off the field lately most of mine have… https://t.co/pGO9qbhiK3 — Winston Reid (@WinstonReid2) March 8, 2018

Less than half an hour into the game, Reid suffered an awful injury against Swansea City. He twisted his knee and was stretchered off with an oxygen mask as he was unconscious. The injury kept him out of action for the remainder of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The New Zealand international also missed the entire 2018-19 season as he concentrated on his rehabilitation.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Reid reported for pre-season as he continued to improve his match fitness. Following an appearance in Premier League 2, he went on loan to Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City. The American club decided not to sign Reid on a permanent deal, despite his 12 promising appearances.

In February 2021, the 33-year-old centre-back joined Brentford FC in the Championship. He made 11 appearances in total for the Bees and helped them achieve their goal of playing in the Premier League.

However, following their promotion, Brentford pursued other ambitious targets at centre-back, such as Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic. As things stand, Reid is still a West Ham player and has been awarded the no.2 kit ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Coming back from a horrifying knee injury is always hard and at the age of 33, he is unlikely to break into the West Ham first team. However, Reid's contract with the club runs until 2023.

#4 Sheyi Ojo (Liverpool)

Sheyi Ojo in action for Liverpool in the Premier League

Sheyi Ojo joined Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011. At the time, he was a highly-rated prospect, having played for the MK Dons U18 side at the age of 13. Following promising performances in the youth leagues, Ojo was promoted to the first team in 2014-15 as he was named on the bench for a Premier League game against Burnley on Boxing Day.

In February 2015, he joined Wigan Athletic on loan. However, the winger failed to score a single goal or claim an assist in his 11 appearances in the Championship. The following season saw him return to the second division, this time with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Two goals, five assists and 17 appearances later, he was recalled to Liverpool in January. Over the next half of the season, Ojo made several cup appearances, along with eight in the Premier League. Despite not being able to get on the scoresheet, he claimed three assists.

Ojo's promising cameos were cut short by a back injury, which forced him out of action for a considerable period of time. He battled to regain match fitness in 2016-17, making just two first-team appearances in the FA Cup.

Great to be back out there playing back to back games after 8 months.!

First Win.!

R.I.P. Fernando Ricksen 1 year today pic.twitter.com/XgPyWFdArC — Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) September 19, 2020

The winger has since been on loan at Fulham, Reims and Rangers. Most recently, the 24-year-old winger was at Cardiff City during the 2020-21 season, where he notched up 42 appearances across all competitions.

With his contract due to expire in 2023, Liverpool will be looking to loan Ojo out again should no permanent bid come in. However, for now, he has been handed the no.54 kit at Anfield for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith