5 players who have been linked with January moves to Manchester City

Manchester City are on a roll once again in the Premier League, and are marching towards another title. The Cityzens are in red-hot form, and are eight points clear atop the league standings

Ferran Torres has already left the club to join Barcelona, but manager Pep Guardiola has said that there are no plans to sign a replacement in January. However, multiple reports suggest that City are open to spending big to get the players they need.

On that note, here are the five players who have been linked with January moves to Manchester City:

#5 Patrik Schick

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs SpVgg Greuther Furth - Bundesliga

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City are not planning to sign a striker any time soon. However, journalist Ekrem Konur has said that the club are in talks to sign Patrik Schick. The Cityzens plan to make an offer soon to sign the striker in January.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker has been in fine form this season with 16 goals in the league. He is just three behind the league's top scorer Robert Lewandowski, which means the Cityzens are not going to get him for cheap.

Other reports linking Schick to Manchester City have added that the club see him as an alternative to Erling Haaland. However, the Norwegian could cost a lot more than Schick in terms of wages and agent fees.

Schick was linked with a host of clubs after his impressive performances at EURO 2020 earlier this year, but Leverkusen managed to keep hold of him. As the striker has continued to score freely, things might change quickly. With a club like Manchester City in the fray; Leverkusen could be tempted to cash in Schick soon.

#4 Dusan Vlahovic

Venezia FC vs ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Another striker linked with Manchester City for the January transfer window is Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic. He has already informed the club he will not be renewing his contract, and the club are open to selling him soon.

Manchester City are said to be in the race for the Serie A star, as they see him as 'Plan B' to Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, just like Patrick Schick.

However, a host of clubs are chasing Vlahovic this window. Reports suggest that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are willing to pay his £70 million asking price set by Fiorentina.

